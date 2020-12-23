Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign P Austin Rehkow & TE Andrew Vollert

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Austin Rehkow and tight end Andrew Vollert to the practice squad.

Rehkow, 6-3, 213 pounds, most recently spent time with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL (2020) and the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (2019). He also spent time with the New York Giants (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2017) but did not see game action. Rehkow originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017.

Collegiately, Rehkow played in 48 games at Idaho (2013-16), where he handled kicking, punting and kickoff duties. He converted 70-of-92 field goals (76.1 avg.) and 134 extra points for 344 points. Rehkow compiled 224 punts for 10,261 yards (45.8 avg.) with 81 inside the 20-yard line. He also handled kickoff duties and registered 96 touchbacks on 254 kickoffs. Rehkow was a three-time First Team Sun Belt Conference selection at punter (2014-16) and was a two-time Second Team Sun Belt Conference choice at kicker (2015-16). He also spent two seasons (2013-14) on the Vandals basketball team as a walk-on.

Vollert, 6-5, 245 pounds, has spent time with the Colts (2020), Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). In 2019, he spent the entire season on the Chargers' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, Vollert spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and Arizona. He was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.