Transactions

Presented by

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign P Austin Rehkow & TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Austin Rehkow and tight end Andrew Vollert to the practice squad.

Dec 23, 2020 at 08:41 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
12.23 Vollert Transaction 16x9

INDIANAPOLIS The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Austin Rehkow and tight end Andrew Vollert to the practice squad.

Rehkow, 6-3, 213 pounds, most recently spent time with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL (2020) and the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (2019). He also spent time with the New York Giants (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2017) but did not see game action. Rehkow originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017.

Collegiately, Rehkow played in 48 games at Idaho (2013-16), where he handled kicking, punting and kickoff duties. He converted 70-of-92 field goals (76.1 avg.) and 134 extra points for 344 points. Rehkow compiled 224 punts for 10,261 yards (45.8 avg.) with 81 inside the 20-yard line. He also handled kickoff duties and registered 96 touchbacks on 254 kickoffs. Rehkow was a three-time First Team Sun Belt Conference selection at punter (2014-16) and was a two-time Second Team Sun Belt Conference choice at kicker (2015-16). He also spent two seasons (2013-14) on the Vandals basketball team as a walk-on.

Vollert, 6-5, 245 pounds, has spent time with the Colts (2020), Carolina Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). In 2019, he spent the entire season on the Chargers' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, Vollert spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and Arizona. He was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

Collegiately, Vollert was a two-time All-America selection and a two-time First Team All-Big Sky choice at Weber State from 2016-17. He played in 26 games for the Wildcats and finished with 123 receptions for 1,613 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2015, Vollert played in eight games at San Francisco City College and compiled 23 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. As a freshman at San Jose State in 2014, he appeared in 11 games and registered 22 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown. Vollert also saw action in three games on the Spartans' basketball team during the 2014-15 season.

Related Content

news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release P Ryan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts today released punter Ryan Allen from the practice squad.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

Colts Sign LB Chris Covington To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Chris Covington to the practice squad.
news

Colts Elevate P Ryan Allen, C Joey Hunt To Active Roster; Sign T J'Marcus Webb To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle J'Marcus Webb to the practice squad. The team also elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Las Vegas. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Colts Sign T Will Holden To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Will Holden to the 53-man roster off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
news

Colts Place T Le'Raven Clark On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Le'Raven Clark on the Injured Reserve list.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, P Ryan Allen To Active Roster; Noah Togiai Placed On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tight end Noah Togiai on the Injured Reserve list and elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Colts Sign P Ryan Allen To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release RB Darius Jackson 

The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
news

Colts Sign Grover Stewart To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a contract extension. Stewart, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, and is in the midst of a career year in 2020.
news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Reserve/COVID-19 List; C Ryan Kelly Downgraded To Out Against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising