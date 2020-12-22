Ryan Kelly, Darius Leonard & Quenton Nelson Selected To 2021 Pro Bowl

» Nelson, 24, continues to be one of the most dominating offensive linemen in recent NFL memory.

Selected sixth overall by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson has twice been voted First-Team All-Pro and now has been named to his third Pro Bowl in as many years.

Nelson last year became just the seventh player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be named First-Team All-Pro in their first two seasons, and was the first since the Bears' Devin Hester in 2006-07. He was also just the fourth NFL offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-Pro honors in his first two seasons, and is the first since Dick Huffman of the Los Angeles Rams in 1947-48.

In 14 games this season, Nelson is PFF's second highest-graded guard (80.0); his pass-blocking grade of 81.3 is also second among all guards, while his run-blocking grade of 77.3 is fourth. According to PFF, Nelson has allowed just one sack and 12 total quarterback pressures on the year.

Since 2018, Nelson has PFF's fifth-best overall grade among all offensive linemen (88.8); his overall run-blocking grade of 87.0 also ranks fifth, and second among all guards.