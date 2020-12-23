DeForest Buckner Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15. This marks the first time in his career that Buckner has earned Player of the Week honors.

Dec 23, 2020 at 08:29 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
DPOTW_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15. This marks the first time in his career that Buckner has earned Player of the Week honors.

In the Colts' 27-20 win against the Houston Texans, Buckner totaled four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He is one of just four players in the NFL this season to register at least four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in a single game. Buckner's 3.0 sacks are tied for the third-most by any player in a single game this season.

In 2020, Buckner has played in 13 games (12 starts) and has compiled 52 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Among defensive tackles, he ranks in the top five in tackles (tied-third), solo tackles (tied-second), sacks (second) and forced fumbles (tied-third). Buckner is part of a Colts defense that ranks seventh in the NFL in yards per game (334.1 avg.) and fifth in rushing yards per game (98.1 avg.) this season. In 2020, Indianapolis ranks third in the league in takeaways (24) and is fifth in interceptions (15).

Buckner is the fifth Indianapolis player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining cornerback Xavier Rhodes (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3), linebacker E.J. Speed (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10), kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14).

Related Content

news

Colts Have Shot At Postseason Berth On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts have a shot at punching their ticket to the playoffs Sunday, when they travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 action. Here's why you should be rooting for the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants this weekend.
news

Colts Release Week 16 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Ryan Kelly, Darius Leonard & Quenton Nelson Selected To 2021 Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced tonight that three standout Indianapolis Colts stars — center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson — were selected for the 2021 Pro Bowl roster. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an actual Pro Bowl game played for the 2020 season.
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (2020, Week 15)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Colts Slip By Texans To Keep Up Pace In Late-Season Playoff Push

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans found themselves going down to the wire Sunday for the second time in three weeks, and, like in Week 13, another huge defensive stop near the goal line was the difference Sunday in the Colts' 27-20 Week 15 win at Lucas Oil Stadium, their 10th victory of the year.
news

Colts Get 10th Win, Sweep Texans With 27-20 Victory

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 10-4 on the year today with their 27-20 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans (4-10) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
news

DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo, Mo Alie-Cox Active Today Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts headed into today's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with three players — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox — labeled as questionable. All three players are active for today's contest.
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Future In Indy, Containing Deshaun Watson, Quenton Nelson: Left Tackle Of The Future?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's potential future with the team, what the Colts could possibly do to try to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, if Quenton Nelson is the future answer at left tackle and much more.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Rigoberto Sanchez Expected To Make Return, DeForest Buckner & Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising