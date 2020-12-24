Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Misses Practice; Anthony Castonzo Adds Ankle To Injury Report

A few items to note on today's injury report:

— After practicing fully without an injury status on Wednesday, veteran tight end Jack Doyle missed Thursday's practice with a quad issue. The two-time Pro Bowler this season has played in 12 games with 10 starts and has 16 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and is a key component of the Colts' run game. Also at tight end: Mo Alie-Cox, who was limited Wednesday with a knee injury, was a full participant on Thursday.

— Left tackle Anthony Castonzo has been battling, and playing through, a knee injury the last few weeks, and sat out Wednesday's practice as a result. He was back to limited status on Thursday, but added an ankle injury to the list.

— Two injuries to keep an eye on heading into Friday's final practice of the week: wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quad) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle). Johnson suffered his injury in last Sunday's win over the Texans and did not return; he has now missed the first two days of practice this week. Muhammad, meanwhile, first appeared on the injury report Wednesday, when he was limited, but did not practice on Thursday.

— Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who also missed Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury, was back to limited status on Thursday. Buckner was able to play through the injury, which he suffered in practice one week ago, in last Sunday's Week 15 win over the Houston Texans; Buckner had three sacks and a forced fumble in the game, and would be named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

— Left guard Quenton Nelson, who was limited on Wednesday with a back injury, was a full participant on Thursday. Quarterback Philip Rivers, meanwhile, was back to full participation status Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice; Rivers continues to deal with a nagging toe injury.