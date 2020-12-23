Colts Have Shot At Postseason Berth On Sunday

» 1 p.m. ET Sunday: New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Should the Dolphins prevail over the Raiders on Saturday night, you'll want to keep a close eye on the Ravens' home matchup against the Giants, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday — the same time the Colts kick off at Heinz Field.

The Ravens are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture; if the season ended today, they'd be the eighth seed.

The Giants have been an extremely streaky team throughout the 2020 season. They opened the year with five straight losses and seven losses in their first eight games, but then went on a four-game winning streak, including wins over the current NFC East Division leaders, Washington Football Team, and the Seattle Seahawks. But with quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with a leg injury, the team has lost its last two games to the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

The good news is the Giants, like the Raiders, will be a motivated opponent against the Ravens on Sunday; New York currently has a 10-percent chance of earning a playoff spot, but the unpredictability of the NFC East this year means the Giants' postseason chances could be nearing 60 percent heading into Week 17 if they can win against the Ravens and if Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles lose this weekend.