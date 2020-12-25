Who's In, Who's Out

Marcus Johnson Ruled Out Against The Steelers; Braden Smith Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Won't Play Sunday; Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Marcus Johnson been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Right tackle Braden Smith has also been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play Sunday, Reich said. Two Colts — left tackle Anthony Castonzo and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad — are also questionable.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

» Smith's placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list means reserve tackles Chaz Green or Will Holden will be likely candidates to step up into the right tackle role Sunday against the Steelers. Rookie Danny Pinter, who played right tackle at Ball State, could also be a possibility at the position. The Colts also have two tackles — rookie Carter O'Donnell and seventh-year veteran J'Marcus Webb — on their practice squad if needed. Smith will be missing just the second game of his career on Sunday; he sat out the Colts' Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury.

RULED OUT

» Johnson suffered a quad injury in last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and didn't return to the ballgame. He would go to to miss the first two days of practice this week. With Johnson out on Sunday against the Steelers, then Ashton Dulin or DeMichael Harris could see added snaps at the wide receiver position for the Colts' offense. The team also has wide receiver Daurice Fountain on its practice squad if needed.

QUESTIONABLE

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. He ended up missing the following week's game against the Houston Texans before returning for Indy's Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Castonzo was able to play all 54 offensive snaps in last Sunday's home victory over the Houston Texans. He did not practice on Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday with a new injury to his ankle added to the report, and then missed practice on Friday. If Castonzo is limited or can't play on Sunday on the road against the Steelers, then the team likely could either utilize one of its two reserve tackles, Chaz Green or Will Holden, at left tackle, or it could move Quenton Nelson over from left guard to left tackle; if the Colts did the latter, then 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter could possibly fill in at left guard. Indy also has two tackles — rookie Carter O'Donnell and seventh-year veteran J'Marcus Webb — on its practice squad if needed.

» Muhammad initially appeared on the injury report Wednesday, when he was limited with an ankle issue; he then sat out Thursday's practice. The fourth-year University of Miami product has played in all 14 games for the Colts this season as a key piece of depth off the edge, and has 21 total tackles (two for a loss) with two sacks, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble. If Muhammad is limited or can't play Sunday against the Steelers, then Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay or Tyquan Lewis could all be in line for an added role at defensive end behind starters Justin Houston and Denico Autry.

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Denico Autry DT/DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
DeForest Buckner DT Ankle DNP LP LP
Trey Burton TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Anthony Castonzo T Knee/Ankle DNP LP DNP Questionable
Justin Houston DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Marcus Johnson WR Quad DNP DNP DNP Out
Philip Rivers QB Toe DNP FP FP
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP FP DNP
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Ankle LP DNP FP Questionable
Quenton Nelson G Back LP FP FP
Jack Doyle TE Quad DNP FP
Julian Blackmon S Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP
T.Y. Hilton WR Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP
Darius Leonard LB Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP
Kenny Moore II CB Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP
Braden Smith* T Not Injury Related DNP Out
Kemoko Turay DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP

* Smith was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

