Marcus Johnson Ruled Out Against The Steelers; Braden Smith Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Won't Play Sunday; Anthony Castonzo Questionable

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Marcus Johnson been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Right tackle Braden Smith has also been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won't play Sunday, Reich said, while left tackle Anthony Castonzo and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable.
RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST
» Smith's placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list means reserve tackles Chaz Green or Will Holden will be likely candidates to step up into the right tackle role Sunday against the Steelers. Rookie Danny Pinter, who played right tackle at Ball State, could also be a possibility at the position. The Colts also have two tackles — rookie Carter O'Donnell and seventh-year veteran J'Marcus Webb — on their practice squad if needed. Smith will be missing just the second game of his career on Sunday; he sat out the Colts' Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury.
——————
RULED OUT
» Johnson suffered a quad injury in last Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and didn't return to the ballgame. He would go to to miss the first two days of practice this week. With Johnson out on Sunday against the Steelers, then Ashton Dulin or DeMichael Harris could see added snaps at the wide receiver position for the Colts' offense. The team also has wide receiver Daurice Fountain on its practice squad if needed.
——————
QUESTIONABLE
» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. He ended up missing the following week's game against the Houston Texans before returning for Indy's Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Castonzo was able to play all 54 offensive snaps in last Sunday's home victory over the Houston Texans. He did not practice on Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday with a new injury to his ankle added to the report, and then missed practice on Friday. If Castonzo is limited or can't play on Sunday on the road against the Steelers, then the team likely could either utilize one of its two reserve tackles, Chaz Green or Will Holden, at left tackle, or it could move Quenton Nelson over from left guard to left tackle; if the Colts did the latter, then 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter could possibly fill in at left guard. Indy also has two tackles — rookie Carter O'Donnell and seventh-year veteran J'Marcus Webb — on its practice squad if needed.
» Muhammad initially appeared on the injury report Wednesday, when he was limited with an ankle issue; he then sat out Thursday's practice. The fourth-year University of Miami product has played in all 14 games for the Colts this season as a key piece of depth off the edge, and has 21 total tackles (two for a loss) with two sacks, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble. If Muhammad is limited or can't play Sunday against the Steelers, then Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay or Tyquan Lewis could all be in line for an added role at defensive end behind starters Justin Houston and Denico Autry.
——————
Injury report
Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Denico Autry
|DT/DE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|—
|Trey Burton
|TE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Anthony Castonzo
|T
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Justin Houston
|DE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|Toe
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|DNP
|—
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|Back
|LP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|Quad
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|Darius Leonard
|LB
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
|Braden Smith*
|T
|Not Injury Related
|—
|—
|DNP
|Out
|Kemoko Turay
|DE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|—
|—
|DNP
|—
* Smith was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.