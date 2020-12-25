Marcus Johnson Ruled Out Against The Steelers; Braden Smith Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Won't Play Sunday; Anthony Castonzo Questionable

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. He ended up missing the following week's game against the Houston Texans before returning for Indy's Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Castonzo was able to play all 54 offensive snaps in last Sunday's home victory over the Houston Texans. He did not practice on Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday with a new injury to his ankle added to the report, and then missed practice on Friday. If Castonzo is limited or can't play on Sunday on the road against the Steelers, then the team likely could either utilize one of its two reserve tackles, Chaz Green or Will Holden, at left tackle, or it could move Quenton Nelson over from left guard to left tackle; if the Colts did the latter, then 2020 fifth-round pick Danny Pinter could possibly fill in at left guard. Indy also has two tackles — rookie Carter O'Donnell and seventh-year veteran J'Marcus Webb — on its practice squad if needed.