Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (2020, Week 15)

» DOWN TO THE WIRE: While the Colts started off hot, leading 14-0 heading into the second quarter, Deshaun Watson wasn't going to be held down much longer. By halftime, the Texans had cut the Colts' lead to 14-10; the two teams traded field goals in the third quarter, and then Rodrigo Blankenship nailed another kick — a career-long 53-yarder — four plays into the fourth quarter to give the Colts a 20-13 lead. Watson stayed hot, however, leading the Texans on a 10-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a nine-yard touchdown pass to Keke Coutee to tie the game at 20 with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter. It was now up to Philip Rivers and the Colts' offense to put together one more huge drive to take control. Twelve plays, 75 yards and five minutes and 38 seconds later, they did just that, as Rivers found wide receiver Zach Pascal, who stretched out for the pylon for his second receiving score of the day, this time from five yards out, to give the lead back to the Colts, 27-20, with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter. There were two key plays before that Pascal TD. The Colts faced 4th and 1 from the Houston 36-yard line, and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett came on for the sneak to move the chains. Two plays later, after an offensive pass interference penalty, Rivers, on 2nd and 20, chucked it deep down the middle of the field to a wide open T.Y. Hilton, who beat linebacker Tyrell Adams over the top for a 41-yard gain to the Houston 3-yard line. "There was one thought to just try to get back in field goal range, but I really was just trusting Philip, trusting T.Y. — 'Hey, let's take the shot if it's there. Let's see if we can get the coverage we want and get T.Y. isolated like we wanted to and if it's there, let's take it and if not let's work underneath, try to get some yards and get back in field goal range if that's what we have to do,'" Reich recalled of that huge play.