Peyton, Eli Manning To Coach AFC, NFC In 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will face off against each other again, not as quarterbacks or quip artists on ESPN's "ManningCast," but as head coaches of the AFC and NFC rosters in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Peyton Manning will "coach" the AFC roster while Eli Manning will get the NFC roster in the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Show (Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN) and the 2023 Pro Bowl Games (Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN). The Mannings will determine which players from their rosters to use in the skills competitions Thursday, and which players will participate in three seven-on-seven Flag Football games on Sunday.

Each roster will accumulate points across the skills competitions and the first two Flag Football games. The final Flag game will determine the ultimate winner.

The Mannings will be joined by a star-studded coaching staffs to be announced at a later date.

Which Manning will come out on top this time? Tune in to the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Show on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 2 and the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on ABC and ESPN at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 5.