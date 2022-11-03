Colts Mailbag: Explaining The Nyheim Hines Deal, Strategy At Trade Deadline, Sam Ehlinger's Future And More

Rick Geisler, Lafayette, Ind.: If Frank does the play calling, why was the offensive coordinator fired? How will this move right the ship? Interested Fan!!

JJ Stankevitz: I think there's a misconception out there about offensive coordinators – not all of them call plays. Reich didn't call plays while he was Doug Pederson's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles; Pederson didn't call plays while he was Andy Reid's offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. You can find a litany of examples – Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't call plays while serving as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator; same with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in 2021 as Kyle Shanahan's offensive coordinator.

Anyways, the point is: All of those guys, despite not being playcalling offensive coordinators, had a significant hand in scheming their team's offense. The same went for Brady in Indianapolis.

"It's a collaborative effort," Reich said. "Marcus obviously plays a role. We all work together, we're all responsible for the work that we do. Marcus did a good job. Ultimately, I made a decision I thought was best for the team."

Reich was asked why he relieved Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator now, halfway through the season, and offered this response:

"Looking for certain dynamics," Reich said. "I almost liken it, sometimes if there is a player on a team and he is a good player, but there's not the right chemistry or something just is not gelling the way you thought it would gel and that player goes to another team, and he succeeds wildly. Why is that? They just fit better on another team and sometimes I think that happens in coaching. I'm thankful we have a really good staff and just had envisioned certain dynamics that we were looking for in the building, in the room, on the field. That's why we made the decisions we made. But I expect Marcus is going to have great success."

How will this move right the ship? That's a little more abstract. But the Colts are 30th in points scored per game (16.1) and recognize that number has to start trending upward for the 2022 season to turn around.