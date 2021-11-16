2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 29 Colts Players Nominated For Fan Voting 

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl begins on Tuesday and runs through Dec. 16 on NFL.com; Colts fans can vote for their favorite players on social media from Dec. 1-16. 

Nov 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Voting for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is now open, and Colts fans can click here to vote for these 29 players:

  • QB Carson Wentz
  • RB Jonathan Taylor
  • RB/RS Nyheim Hines
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr.
  • WR T.Y. Hilton
  • WR Zach Pascal
  • TE Mo Alie-Cox
  • TE Jack Doyle
  • T Eric Fisher
  • T Braden Smith
  • G Quenton Nelson
  • G Mark Glowinski
  • C Ryan Kelly
  • DE Kwity Paye
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • DT DeForest Buckner
  • DT Grover Stewart
  • ILB Bobby Okereke
  • ILB Darius Leonard
  • OLB Zaire Franklin
  • CB Xavier Rhodes
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin
  • CB Kenny Moore II
  • SS Andrew Sendejo
  • FS George Odum
  • PK Michael Badgley
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez
  • LS Luke Rhodes
  • ST Ashton Dulin

Fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be open on NFL.com through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. Fans can vote on Twitter from Dec. 1 through Dec. 16, with votes accumulated over the last 48 hours on Twitter counting as double.

The Colts have a number of strong Pro Bowl candidates, including (but hardly limited to):

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz (9th in TDs and 2nd lowest interception rate)
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor (tied for NFL lead in rushing yards)
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ninth in receiving yards)
  • Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (four-time Pro Bowler)
  • Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (career high four TDs through 10 games)
  • Tight end Jack Doyle (two-time Pro Bowler)
  • Left tackle Eric Fisher (two-time Pro Bowler)
  • Left guard Quenton Nelson (one of 5 players since 1970 to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons)
  • Center Ryan Kelly (two-time Pro Bowler)
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (4th in PFF sacks and 6th in total pressures among defensive linemen)
  • Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (key in the Colts having one of the NFL's best run defenses)
  • Linebacker Darius Leonard (leads NFL in forced fumbles),
  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke (2nd in tackles)
  • Cornerback Kenny Moore II (leads CBs in tackles and PFF run stops)
  • Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (three-time Pro Bowler)
  • Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (two-time 2021 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week)
  • Special teamer Ashton Dulin (leads NFL in special teams tackles)

Also, some trivia to think about with voting for Colts players open – the Colts have had 82 players represent them in Pro Bowls since 2000 (active players in bold):

  • Peyton Manning (10 appearances)
  • Dwight Freeney (7)
  • Marvin Harrison (7)
  • Reggie Wayne (6)
  • Robert Mathis (5)
  • Jeff Saturday (5)
  • T.Y. Hilton (4)
  • Andrew Luck (4)
  • Edgerrin James (3)
  • Tarik Glenn (3)
  • Quenton Nelson (3)
  • Mike Adams (2)
  • Antoine Bethea (2)
  • Vontae Davis (2)
  • Jack Doyle (2)
  • Ryan Kelly (2)
  • Darius Leonard (2)
  • Pat McAfee (2)
  • Bob Sanders (2)
  • Joseph Addai (1)
  • Dallas Clark (1)
  • Ken Dilger (1)
  • Eric Ebron (1)
  • D'Qwell Jackson (1)
  • Cato June (1)
  • Matt Overton (1)
  • Mike Vanderjagt (1)
  • Adam Vinatieri (1)

