2022 NFL Pro Bowl: 29 Colts Players Nominated For Fan Voting 

Voting for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is now open, and Colts fans can click here to vote for these 29 players:
Fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be open on NFL.com through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. Fans can vote on Twitter from Dec. 1 through Dec. 16, with votes accumulated over the last 48 hours on Twitter counting as double.
The Colts have a number of strong Pro Bowl candidates, including (but hardly limited to):
- Quarterback Carson Wentz (9th in TDs and 2nd lowest interception rate)
- Running back Jonathan Taylor (tied for NFL lead in rushing yards)
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ninth in receiving yards)
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (four-time Pro Bowler)
- Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (career high four TDs through 10 games)
- Tight end Jack Doyle (two-time Pro Bowler)
- Left tackle Eric Fisher (two-time Pro Bowler)
- Left guard Quenton Nelson (one of 5 players since 1970 to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons)
- Center Ryan Kelly (two-time Pro Bowler)
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (4th in PFF sacks and 6th in total pressures among defensive linemen)
- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (key in the Colts having one of the NFL's best run defenses)
- Linebacker Darius Leonard (leads NFL in forced fumbles),
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke (2nd in tackles)
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II (leads CBs in tackles and PFF run stops)
- Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (three-time Pro Bowler)
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (two-time 2021 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week)
- Special teamer Ashton Dulin (leads NFL in special teams tackles)
Also, some trivia to think about with voting for Colts players open – the Colts have had 82 players represent them in Pro Bowls since 2000 (active players in bold):
- Peyton Manning (10 appearances)
- Dwight Freeney (7)
- Marvin Harrison (7)
- Reggie Wayne (6)
- Robert Mathis (5)
- Jeff Saturday (5)
- T.Y. Hilton (4)
- Andrew Luck (4)
- Edgerrin James (3)
- Tarik Glenn (3)
- Quenton Nelson (3)
- Mike Adams (2)
- Antoine Bethea (2)
- Vontae Davis (2)
- Jack Doyle (2)
- Ryan Kelly (2)
- Darius Leonard (2)
- Pat McAfee (2)
- Bob Sanders (2)
- Joseph Addai (1)
- Dallas Clark (1)
- Ken Dilger (1)
- Eric Ebron (1)
- D'Qwell Jackson (1)
- Cato June (1)
- Matt Overton (1)
- Mike Vanderjagt (1)
- Adam Vinatieri (1)