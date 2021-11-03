Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

Maybe Rigoberto Sanchez – who, as you said, is one of the best punters in the NFL – could've backed the Titans' offense up to their own goal line. But with a 14-0 lead and a chance to make it a three-score game before the Titans even got to the end of their game script, Reich went with an aggressive and well-reasoned decision.

Let's not forget the Colts converted two fourth downs on their game-opening touchdown drive, too.

Reich said if he could change anything here it would've been his playcall on third down – a passing play on which Wentz took a shot to T.Y. Hilton in the end zone that fell incomplete.