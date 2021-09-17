Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

(That's Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton's Week 1 passing chart from NFL Next Gen Stats. The red dot - his only throw that traveled more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage - was intercepted.)

So taking those shots downfield may be difficult this week. But there are a couple encouraging things here: First, the Colts were pleased with Carson Wentz's decision-making after the snap against Seattle, since those deep shots weren't there.

"We did have shots called down the field, and they're playing a coverage that they took it away," coach Frank Reich said. "They took away the shot and so, I thought Carson two or three times did a good job of not forcing the shot. It's not there, take the checkdown.

"... We're going to continue to call our shots. We knew going into it, that defense was one of the leading defenses in the NFL last year at stopping the big play, the real big play. We were trying to call some to get them down there but they were just playing deep in coverage."

Second, an emphasis for the Colts coming out of Week 1 was to generate explosive plays on screen passes, especially since the Seahawks took away those downfield throws.

"All of our screens were very productive, but if you wanted to talk about having more chunk plays – we came out of that game saying, we lacked getting chunk plays," Reich said. "Whatever the six screens – two of those screens needed to be 20-(yard)-plus plays and there was opportunity for them to be 20-plus plays. We didn't get that done in the screen game. They were good, but we needed a couple of them to be big, bigger than they were."