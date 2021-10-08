Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

JJ Stankevitz: Reich said his initial starting point for dividing up carries in a given week is Jonathan Taylor with 20, Nyheim Hines with five and Marlon Mack with five, but that of course can change based on the flow of the game. Hines has had up-and-down touches, certainly – 26 of his 32 touches came in Weeks 1 and 3 – but that depends, again, on the flow of the game. The good news is Hines is averaging 6.1 yards per touch and continues his steady year-to-year improvement with the ball in his hands:

2018: 5.0 yards/touch

2019: 5.4 yards/touch

2020: 5.7 yards/touch

2021: 6.1 yards/touch

As for the second part of the question, a few things that go beyond the kind of assignment discipline and strong technique needed to slow down the Ravens' offense:

First, Baltimore's offense stresses opposing defensive ends to make the correct reads on a high volume of plays each game.

"Mainly with the d-ends, when they leave them unblocked, knowing when you got the dive, knowing when you got the quarterback and playing fast so that the linebackers can come over the top and get in their fits fast as well," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "It's really going to be off the d-ends this week and knowing their keys and knowing when they've got quarterback and knowing when they've got dive."

So this'll be an important game for Al-Quadin Muhammad (who's, maybe quietly, having a rock-solid start to the season), Tyquan Lewis (who had an impressive TFL in Week 4), Kemoko Turay (who had two sacks in Week 4) and the rest of the Colts' defensive ends to play at a disciplined, high level. We'll see if Kwity Paye gets in that mix, too – he didn't play in Week 4 with a hamstring injury and did not practice Thursday.

"The majority of the runs are pretty much an option," Buckner said. "That makes a lot of defenses be a little hesitant in their run fits and little things like that. You never know when he's going to pull it. So, if you've got the quarterback, get the quarterback. If you've got the dive, get the dive."