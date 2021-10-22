Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

JJ Stankevitz: Not necessarily starting, but you're right to note Reed's strong play. The Colts did, too: When Nelson does return, Reed will begin rotating at right guard with Mark Glowinski.

That rotation has nothing to do with Glowinski's play and everything to do with how impressed Reed has been filling in for the Colts' three-time All-Pro left guard.

"Glow has earned that spot and he's playing well, but we think Chris Reed is playing really well also," head coach Frank Reich said. "So we'll just let those guys alternate at some level."

Reed started 14 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 after spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2019) and Miami Dolphins (2019).