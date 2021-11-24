Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Leading Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor already leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns entering Week 12.

You can add Pro Bowl votes to that list, too.

Taylor's 81,087 fan votes for the 2022 Pro Bowl are the most for any player as of Tuesday, Nov. 23. You can add your vote to Taylor's tally here.

The top five vote-getters for the 2022 Pro Bowl are:

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (81,087) Rams WR Cooper Kupp (80,673) Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (79,910) Browns DE Myles Garrett (76,064) Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (75,637)

The Pro Bowl online vote will run until Thursday, Dec. 16. From Dec. 1-16, fans will be able to vote on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle (like @JayT23) or a hashtag including the player's first and last name.