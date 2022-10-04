Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Run Game, First Down Efficiency And More

Brad Mullins, Robinson, Ill.: Why during a game do we keep trying to run a rushing play when we see all game it does not work?

JJ Stankevitz: For starters, because the Colts have a running back in Taylor who rushed for over 1,800 yards and had 20 total touchdowns last year. You're going to try to get the ball to your first-team All-Pro playmaker.

But it's a good question and one Reich talked about this week, too.

"Marcus (Brady) and I were talking about that this morning – there was a point in the second half (against Tennessee) where I said to Marcus, 'We might have to throw it on every down,'" Reich said. "I said that at one point in the second half, we might have to throw it on every down just because we weren't getting anything in the run game.

"The problem with that is, when I look over my career as a player and as a play-caller and as a coach and as a game-planner, whenever you do that and then look back and the running back only has 10 carries, you say, we abandoned the run too fast. Not you guys (the media), we say that too. You guys say that but so do we.

"Then when you have a guy like Jonathan Taylor, it weights that even more. ... Even yesterday when we're struggling running it, I'm still saying to myself, 'I've got to keep calling runs. I've got to keep calling runs.' Go back and look at last year's Super Bowl and what (Sean) McVay did in that Super Bowl, the Rams were struggling running it. I mean they were struggling running it and it wasn't much offensive production. He just kept calling runs.