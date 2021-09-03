Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

JJ Stankevitz: First of all, shout-out to our readers in Australia, where it indeed is spelled "offence" and not "offense" (unsure if the Coriolis Effect has anything to do with it).

It's been a start-and-stop preseason for Wentz, who participated in two practices before a bone fragment dislodged in his foot in late July, requiring a procedure on Aug. 2. Wentz then participated in the final three training camp practices at Grand Park before landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which sidelined him until Thursday's final preseason practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. So that's only six practices before the Colts get going on prep for the Seattle Seahawks next week.

But a few things here. One, Wentz put in a ton of work with his teammates before training camp - he threw with teammates in California, Indiana and Texas since being traded to the Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles and spent plenty of time away from the field with them, too. There's clearly a level of trust and leadership Wentz has cultivated with his new team over the last half-year.

And too, Wentz has a strong relationship with Reich dating to their days in Philadelphia, so it's not like he's coming into this thing needing to learn how to communicate and work with his head coach and playcaller. That's important.

"Because you've worked together you physically know what he can do, what he's best at. You mentally know what makes him tick," Reich told me before training camp. "And as a coach, when it comes to the fundamentals and techniques, you know what the one or two spots are, the danger spots. When he gets in a rut, this is it — he starts to do this and we need to correct this. You know what drills, you know how to get those things corrected, you know what's worked."

The question facing Wentz and the Colts next week will be if he's cleared to fully participate in Wednesday's practice.