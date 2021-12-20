Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Selected To 2022 Pro Bowl

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

Taylor led all players in Pro Bowl fan voting with 265,370 votes.

Taylor will enter Week 16 leading the NFL in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), rushing first downs (93), yards from scrimmage (1,854) and total touchdowns (19). Taylor also leads the NFL in rushes of 10+ yards (42), 20+ yards (11), 30+ yards (7), 40+ yards (4) and 50+ yards (3); his 83-yard run against the Houston Texans in Week 6 is the longest rushing play of the season to date.

And Taylor's grip on the NFL rushing title is strong. He has (prior to Monday's games) 424 more rushing yards than the player with the second-most (Cincinnati's Joe Mixon) and three more touchdowns than the player with the second-most (Arizona's James Conner). Only the Cowboys' Tony Pollard has a higher yards per carry average among running backs than Taylor's 5.62; Pollard's 5.68 average has come on 151 fewer carries.

Taylor also owns the NFL's two longest rushing plays of the season at 83 and 78 yards.

"What he's doing now in the NFL," linebacker Darius Leonard said, "there's absolutely no question that he's the MVP."

Taylor, with his 67-yard touchdown against the Patriots in Week 15, set a new franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a season (17). He's tied with Moore for the Colts' longest streak of games with at least one touchdown (11), and he set a franchise record for fewest carries to reach 1,000 yards in a season (173).