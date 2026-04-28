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Indianapolis Colts and Eleven launch program to help Hoosier small businesses connect & grow 

The Indianapolis Colts have teamed up with Eleven Sports Media to launch a brand‑new Small Business Partner Program, creating an unprecedented opportunity for small and medium‑sized businesses across Indiana to connect, grow, and align with the team.

Apr 28, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Colts Communications

The Indianapolis Colts have teamed up with Eleven to launch a brand‑new Small Business Partner Program, creating an unprecedented opportunity for small‑ and medium‑sized businesses across Indiana to connect, grow, and align with the team.

The program is designed to provide Indiana‑based businesses with access to premium branding, marketing, and experiential opportunities typically reserved for national brands, while placing meaningful community impact at the heart of the partnership.

Participating businesses will gain authentic gameday visibility around Lucas Oil Stadium through integrated brand presence spanning LED sideline ribbons and Eleven's gameday content platforms, Stadium TV and StatTV, complemented by enhanced social and digital exposure and access to exclusive networking events featuring alumni appearances and behind‑the‑scenes experiences.

Central to the Colts–Eleven collaboration is Eleven's support for the Colts' Military Veterans Flag Football Initiative, a community‑led program that uses the power of sport to support military veterans through connection, wellbeing, and shared experience. Eleven will play an active role across community and public‑facing activations, including visible branding integration, on‑site participation, and opportunities to engage directly with veterans, reflecting the Colts' long‑standing commitment to honoring service members and creating inclusive opportunities beyond the field of play.

Matt Cairns, Founder & CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said: "We're proud to partner with the Indianapolis Colts and bring our Small Business Partnership model to a state where sport is central to community, culture and identity. This program opens the door for local businesses in a way that is accessible, meaningful and rooted in genuine community impact. That commitment to impact is why the Colts' Military Veterans Flag Football Initiative resonated so strongly with us, and we're delighted to support its continued growth."

"As a proud Indiana business, the Colts are fully invested in the success of our local economy, and small businesses continue to be the powerful engines driving growth across our state," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Commercial Officer. "That's why we're excited to build this partnership with Eleven Sports Media to provide unique resources and opportunities to help more Hoosier small businesses connect and thrive."

For further information on the Indianapolis Colts Small Business Partner Program and how to get involved, click HERE

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