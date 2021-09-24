Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

JJ Stankevitz: I got a quite a few questions about those two red zone drives that ended with zero points against the Rams. Let's start with the general premise of this question: That Frank Reich doesn't want to kick field goals.

The lede: It's false.

The Colts opened the 2021 season by driving into a goal-to-go set of downs, which ended with Reich electing to take the points with a 21-yard field goal. So the premise of this question is already flawed, though I understand the frustration with losing a game to the Rams by three points and getting zero from the first drive of the game. Trust me, that frustrated Reich and the Colts, too.

Also, Rodrigo Blankenship is fine and he made three field goals on Sunday, including the game-tying try (on which Reich elected to kick instead of going for it, which he said he had the green light to if he wanted).

And! The Colts have attempted the fourth-highest number of field goals since the start of the 2020 season, with Blankenship taking all 41 of those.

But let's look at numbers here to help you understand why the Colts went for it on fourth and one instead of kicking a field goal.

Since 2010, 54 percent of all offensive plays run in goal-to-go from the one have resulted in a touchdown. And of the 731 plays ran on fourth-and-goal from the one, only 17 percent have been field goals. The vast majority of coaching decisions in this situation call for a shot at seven points instead of three.

(Shout-out to Stathead for those numbers.)

What compounded the Colts' problems with missing the fourth-and-one try is that Carson Wentz got sacked for a loss of nine on the play. Had the play merely resulted in an incompletion, the Rams would've been backed up into their own end zone and wouldn't have had the kind of breathing room that might've helped jump-start a 90-yard scoring drive.