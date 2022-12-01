Four Colts Among Top 10 Vote Recipients As 2023 Pro Bowl Social Media Voting Begins

Through two weeks of online 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting, four Colts players rank among the top 10 vote-getters at their respective positions:

Colts fans can vote for their favorite players – for example, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who's had a remarkably outstanding season – online by clicking here .

And starting today and running through Dec. 15, you can vote for your favorite Colts players on Twitter. Any tweet or retweet with a player's name or Twitter handle and the hashtag #ProBowlVote will count as a vote for that player (or players) over the next two weeks.