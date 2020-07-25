2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's linebackers.
NOTABLE RETURNERS:
» Matthew Adams
» Zaire Franklin
» Darius Leonard
» Skai Moore
» Bobby Okereke
» E.J. Speed
» Anthony Walker
NOTABLE ADDITIONS:
» Jordan Glasgow
NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:
» Brandon Wellington
NOTABLE LOSSES:
» N/A
THE SKINNY:
Continuity, and solid play, is the theme at linebacker for the Colts in 2020, as all three starters — Darius Leonard (WILL), Anthony Walker (MIKE) and Bobby Okereke (SAM) — are returning, as are key pieces of depth at the position in Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin and Skai Moore; the team also selected Michigan linebacker/special teams standout Jordan Glasgow in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
Leonard, a Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019, has established himself as one of the top overall defensive playmakers in the league, while Walker has been a steady and productive leader for the unit as a whole.
Okereke, meanwhile, could make a huge jump after showing plenty of flashes in his first NFL season in 2019, when he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team.
BURNING QUESTIONS:
» How can the Colts find more snaps for Bobby Okereke?
» Can Darius Leonard keep up his historic pace?
» Will Jordan Glasgow force his way into the depth conversation at linebacker?
Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.