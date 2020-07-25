2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's linebackers.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Matthew Adams

» Zaire Franklin

» Darius Leonard

» Skai Moore

» Bobby Okereke

» E.J. Speed

» Anthony Walker

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Jordan Glasgow

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Brandon Wellington

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» N/A

THE SKINNY:

Continuity, and solid play, is the theme at linebacker for the Colts in 2020, as all three starters — Darius Leonard (WILL), Anthony Walker (MIKE) and Bobby Okereke (SAM) — are returning, as are key pieces of depth at the position in Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin and Skai Moore; the team also selected Michigan linebacker/special teams standout Jordan Glasgow in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Leonard, a Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019, has established himself as one of the top overall defensive playmakers in the league, while Walker has been a steady and productive leader for the unit as a whole.

Okereke, meanwhile, could make a huge jump after showing plenty of flashes in his first NFL season in 2019, when he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» How can the Colts find more snaps for Bobby Okereke?

» Can Darius Leonard keep up his historic pace?

» Will Jordan Glasgow force his way into the depth conversation at linebacker?