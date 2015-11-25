Colts Wednesday Mailbag: Have The Colts Found A Return Man In Quan Bray?

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.

Here is the collection of Wednesday questions:Brandon B. (West Virginia)

With Anthony Castonzo going down with a leg injury, do you think the Colts look for outside help to fill his role or make do with what we have?

Bowen: The Colts are sticking with the current offensive line personnel they have to make up for the massive (literally and figuratively) loss of Castonzo. Here is a more in-depth article from Colts.com on what life could look like, depending on the "week-to-week" timetable for the stalwart left tackle. If you're curious as to who the starting tackles will be, I would assume Joe Reitz and Jack Mewhort will occupy the edges.

Quentin S. (Myrtle Beach, SC)

What do you think of the progress of CB Clayton Geathers?

Bowen: Clayton Geathers made quite the impression on Sunday in Atlanta. Check out this Colts.com piece on Geathers and how Chuck Pagano loved what the rookie safety gave the Colts in his first career NFL start. When Mike Adams returns from his ankle injury, Geathers will likely go back to his spot duty on defense. One thing is clear though: Geathers is going to be a major part of the Colts future at safety, particularly with two vets ahead of him in Adams and Dwight Lowery.

Andrew G. (Indiana)

Why give Luck's injury a 2-6 week window? Seems like 2 weeks was never even a possibility. Now we're hearing he's out at least another 3. Thoughts?

Bowen: I think the biggest reason why Luck's timetable was so widespread was it involved the kidney. It's such a rare injury to diagnosis from an NFL standpoint and try to accurately predict when a player will be ready to play after recovery. You can play on a bum ankle. You can't play on a bum kidney. Luck is scheduled to meet the media on Wednesday so we should get another update on the franchise quarterback. Chuck Pagano is still listing Luck at "week-to-weeK" so the Colts will continue to ride Matt Hasselbeck.

Dave H. (Sebring, FL)

WILL THE COLTS JUST USE QUAN BRAY AS A PUNT AND KICKOFF RETURN GUY? AFTER HIS SHOWING IN ATLANTA. HE WAS GREAT! FAST! SOMETHING WE BEEN LACKING FOR A LONG TIME???

Bowen: Dave, you are spot on with your assessment. Quan Bray has made the most of his opportunity since joining the active roster after Phillip Dorsett's injury. Here is a story with a snippet on Bray that was posted Tuesday to Colts.com. The Colts have tried more than a dozen return men in the Chuck Pagano era and there's little doubt that Bray has been the most consistent after a month of work.

Sabinas T. (Kansas City)

For two years in a row we have watched a Colts center play well only the be pulled and replaced with Harrison. We have then watched Harrison botch snaps, make poor line calls, miss pass blocks and an overall reduction in offensive line effectiveness. My question is, when will the Colts give up on the failed Harrison experiment and stick with a center that plays well?

Bowen: Frankly, I don't think either center has separated himself from the other in extended playing time for each. Whether it was Harrison last year or Holmes this season, the Colts obviously aren't 100 percent sold on either as their definite starting center. For now, it's Harrison at center and that could possibly change depending on the domino effect of Anthony Castonzo's injury.

Jeff H. (Indianapolis)

Are there and colts players delivering any toys over the holiday

Bowen: This is a very, very busy time for Colts players out in the community. Here is a link to the "Colts.com Video Community" page where you can get a small look at what the players are doing this time of year. Follow Colts Community on Twitter to see more events the players will be taking part in the next month or so.

Matthew R. (Ft. Bliss, TX)

I have noticed a decrease in plays from Andre Johnson. Is there any talk of using him in different formations/positions (i.e. two TE formations as TE) to maybe create a match up that could win in his favor with his size and speed over a linebacker?

Bowen: After Johnson appeared to get back into offensive rhythm for several weeks, he's had just one catch in two targets the past two games. The Colts have certainly moved Johnson around a bunch and used him in a variety of looks across their offensive formation. Johnson's best game of 2015 (six reception in seven targets for 77 yards against Houston) came with Matt Hasselbeck under center so maybe that will get him going again. I think after 10 weeks we have seen the Johnson we are going to see in 2015. He still has flashes of the 85-catch guy we saw last season in Houston, however the other weapons in the Colts offense are clearly bigger focal points. The last two weeks we have really seen Johnson's snap count shrink under Rob Chudzinski, so that will be something to watch going forward.

Matthew W. (Pittsburgh, PA)

When will more of the New Era Men's Indianapolis Colts Salute to Service Camo Flex Hat be available to fans? I am an Navy veteran myself and see the players wearing them and would really like to buy one! Hope to hear back with an idea of when I can't find it anywhere and doesn't help I live in a different state because of my job. Thank you for your time.