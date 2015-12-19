Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag Weekend Edition: How Will The Colts Quarterback Situation Shake Out?

Intro: In Saturday’s mailbag, readers inquire about the status of the Colts quarterbacks, the future for Denzelle Good on the offensive line and the draft position needs for this team.

Dec 19, 2015 at 02:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

Hasselbeck_Matt.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.

Submit your question here.

With the abundance of questions in recent weeks, we will have two mailbags each week. This one comes via a weekend edition (here's the Wednesday version from this week).

Here is this weekend's collection:Al O. (Ocala, FL)

If both Andrew Luck, and Matt Hasselbeck are out for next week, who will be the starter, and back ups at quarterback?

Bowen: Al isn't messing around to start off our Saturday mailbag. Under your scenario, 10-year vet Charlie Whitehurst would be the team's starting quarterback. Ironically enough, Whitehurst has filled in for an injured Matt Hasselbeck before, leading a team to the playoffs. Now, it sounds like Hasselbeck is ready to go. He's listed as probable. So, he should be the starter for a seventh time this season and Whitehurst will be the backup.

Zac. N (Butler, IN)

After watching the last two games and seeing our qb on his back for the majority of the game as well as seeing our defense get absolutely torched in the second half by the Jaguars I was wondering your thoughts about this upcoming draft and who the Colts could possibly take. I know Castonzo is out which hurts the o-line tremendously but it is still very bad. And the defense has a ton of wholes throughout the lineup. So I'm wondering what position you think would be the best for next year. Thanks again!

Bowen: Zac, of course I expect at least one draft pick to be used on an offensive lineman come next April. This is a question that is going to continue for the next handful of months. You will hear me say often though that teams in the NFL just don't draft specifically off of position needs. How the board falls is how teams almost always operate their draft board. So yes, while offensive line is a definite need, they aren't going to pass up some edge rusher or cornerback that could fall to them.


Paul M. (Pittson, PA)

Hey Kevin,another Sunday, another blow out. Haven't heard any comments from Irsay. What has he been saying?

Bowen: We've heard from Jim Irsay briefly after a few games this season. He typically doesn't meet the media during the season in a press conference setting, so this isn't surprising. When the Colts season comes to a close, or if this team makes the playoffs, I expect Irsay will have an extended sit down with the media. Irsay's Twitter account has also been very quiet this year.

Ayden A. (Indiana)

How has Charlie Whitehurst prepared if he does end up in the starting spot this Sunday?

Bowen: Whitehurst has received a heavy bulk of the first-team reps in practice this week. If there is a bit of silver lining in the injuries to Luck and Hasselbeck this week, it's that has allowed for Whitehurst to receive reps he hadn't previously taken with the first-team. Those are obviously critical if the Colts have to start him on Sunday. The very limited game action Whitehurst has been thrown into the past two weeks hasn't been ideal at all. From a preparation standpoint, Whitehurst had just about a full week of starter-type reps, if the Colts have to call on No. 6 in the game of the season this Sunday.

Evan S. (Wichita, KS)

Do you think the colts will let go of Andrew Luck and get some rookie out of the draft or let him test free agency. Because I want them to trade him for a defensive lineman or another draft pick like a 1st rounder for this year and also in 2017?

Bowen: No, Evan. No chance.


Laurence F. (Bedford, TX)Do you think the colts see Harrison and Good the answer to C & RG?

Bowen: I don't think the Colts see those guys as the answers at both those spots. Let's start with Harrison. The team obviously likes Harrison. Not many undrafted rookies come in and start 16 combined games at center in their first two seasons. I could definitely see Harrison being a guy that once again is in the mix to start at center next year. Now, Good is definitely not the answer at right guard. The Colts have worked the "350-pound dancing bear" almost exclusively at right tackle, not guard. I certainly believe Good is a long-term option at right tackle. Joe Reitz will be 31 next year and has two years left remaining on his contract. Good is a potential grooming option along the edge for the Colts.

Ben H. (Indiana)

It looks like Cam Newton wears a different type of protective vest than Andrew Luck was wearing. Are the Colts evaluating all options?

Bowen: Ben, I can assure you the Colts medical team has analyzed any and all options for their franchise quarterback. They know the importance of Luck, and, frankly, the health of all their players.

Cindy W. (Indianapolis)

Is Luck gonna play anytime soon?

Bowen: As I'm sure you've read on Colts.com, Andrew Luck has been ruled OUT for Sunday's game with the Texans. Tuesday will mark six weeks since it was announced Luck would miss two-to-six weeks with a lacerated kidney/abdominal muscle injury. Luck retuned to practice this week and once he receives clearance to take part in 11-on-11 drills, he will be game ready. Jim Irsay said a few weeks back that he thought Luck would be ready for the Houston or Miami game, so it appears to be the latter for the return of No. 12.

Taggyrt M.(Keenesburg, Co)

So if it came down to Griff Whalen at QB to lead the Colts to a division championship, would he run the read option. What is ur opinion on him as a quarterback. Do u think he could play well? Thanks again Kevin!

Bowen: Well, of all the Griff Whalen questions we have received this year, I never thought this would come up. Yes, Whalen is the emergency quarterback for the Colts. Me trying to give a true evaluation of how Whalen would play quarterback in the NFL wouldn't be fair. I've seen Whalen throw the football as much as I've seen you, Taggyrt. Let's just say if Whalen is under center for any part of Sunday, Colts fans should hope they have a large lead. I don't see a full-on Wildcat offense leading the Colts to victory against Houston's defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising