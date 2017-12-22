Cheer On The Colts Tomorrow With NFL Network

Cheer on the Colts against the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens tomorrow by watching live on the NFL Network at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be exclusively televised on the NFL Network.
The NFL and the NFL Network make is easy for fans to watch their favorite teams. Whether on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop fans won't miss a beat. Connected TV devices such as Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more, also allow fans to watch with the NFL Mobile app through the App Store and Google Play.
To watch locally, tune-in to CBS Sports or listen on WFNI and WLHK 1070 The Fan and Westwood One. Before watching, check out the all the ways to stream live by visiting the NFL Network.