BACK TO TERRE HAUTE

Training Camp to be Held at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for 11th Consecutive Year
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are heading to Terre Haute again.
"Every coach on the staff likes Rose-Hulman very much," Polian said Friday. "So do I and so does everybody who goes to training camp. If it is economically feasible, and if the circumstances that the league dictates via the schedule allow us to go there, that's pretty much been our preference."
Training camp will begin August 2, Colts Head Coach Jim Caldwell said.