 Skip to main content
Advertising

BACK TO TERRE HAUTE

The Colts, who have held training camp at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., since the summer of 1999, will return to the school for 2009 Training Camp, Colts President Bill Polian said Friday.

Apr 24, 2009 at 12:48 PM
2008_tc_camping_1.jpg


Training Camp to be Held at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for 11th Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are heading to Terre Haute again.

"Every coach on the staff likes Rose-Hulman very much," Polian said Friday. "So do I and so does everybody who goes to training camp. If it is economically feasible, and if the circumstances that the league dictates via the schedule allow us to go there, that's pretty much been our preference."

Training camp will begin August 2, Colts Head Coach Jim Caldwell said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Registration open for Colts 5K, Blue's 'Fun Run' on September 12

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

More mascots set to join 'Blue's Birthday Bash' on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the final group of mascot guests who will join Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, on May 15, at the world‑renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

news

Colts announce mascot lineup for "Blue's Birthday Bash" on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts will once again host Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, at the world-renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis, celebrating the birthday of four-time NFL Mascot of the Year "Blue."

news

Colts announce activities for 2026 NFL Draft Week

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2026 NFL Draft coverage plans, inviting fans to follow along from home as the draft takes place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

news

'Blue's Birthday Bash' to Return to Indy on May 15

After one year off, the Indianapolis Colts will once again host Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, bringing back the fan-favorite family event on May 15 at the world-renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

news

Text COLTS to 317317 to sign up for Colts text alerts!

Colts launch official SMS number for 2026 offers and exclusive access.

news

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in June

Colts season ticket member presale begins Monday, February 9 at 10am. General on sale begins Tuesday, February 10 at 10am at LiveNation.com

news

GAMEDAY ALERT: Road closures and delays expected for Colts fans

Capitol Ave southbound closure through 2026 will affect all remaining Indianapolis Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

2025 Colts playoff tickets available now

While NFL Playoff matchups will not be determined until the final regular season games have been completed, the NFL requires ticket information be provided to fans in preparation for the possibility of the Colts hosting playoff games.

news

Morgan Wallen announces "Still The Problem Tour 2026"

Includes two consecutive nights in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium May 8 and 9 with support from Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King. Colts season ticket member presale begins Thursday, November 6 at 10am EST. General on-sale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 am EST.

news

Colts & Lucas Oil announce lineup for 'Colts FanZone' in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the lineup of entertainment and activities for the Colts FanZone at Das Center, the team's Berlin, Germany headquarters during the week leading into the NFL's 2025 Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium on Sun., Nov. 9.

news

Colts und Lucas Oil geben line-up für die "Colts FanZone" in Berlin bekannt

Die Indianapolis Colts gaben heute das Programm und die Aktivitäten für die "Colts FanZone im Das Center am Potsdamer Platz", ehemals bekannt als Sony Center ,dem zentralen Treffpunkt des Teams in Berlin, bekannt, die in der Woche vor dem NFL-Spiel 2025 Berlin im Olympiastadion am Sonntag, den 9. November stattfinden werden.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising