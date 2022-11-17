Colts Mailbag: Playoff Odds, Jeff Saturday's Impact On Offensive Line, Matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Hank Trotter, Carmel, Ind.: What was the worst thing that happened and the best thing that happened as a result of the play calling or other moves in last week's game? How much do you think could be improved?

JJ Stankevitz: The worst thing probably was the sack Ryan took on that third-and-1 play early in the third quarter, which first-time offensive playcaller Parks Frazier talked about this week. But those plays are going to happen, and the Colts – as a collective – made sure it was an isolated incident over the course of their 25-20 win over the Raiders.

"There was a point there where some things didn't go our way," Frazier said. "We didn't execute like we wanted to. For me, I'm always going to point the finger at myself. So, I don't know if I would say I was necessarily second guessing myself, but I was asking myself the question, should I have done this better? That's what I'm always looking to do.

"Jeff was amazing on the headset and honestly, the entire staff just encouraging me saying, 'Hey man, keep calling it. You're dealing just keep calling it.' It gave me the confidence to continue to do what we were doing in the game. It was back and forth. It was a fun experience for me to be able to answer the call a couple of times when we needed to and the guys were unbelievable the entire game. Staff, players, just continuing to fight back. It was just an all-around great effort."