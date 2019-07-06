2019 Colts Burning Questions: Wide Receiver

The first couple spots at wide receiver heading into training camp seem to be accounted for, but that means there are as many as four other spots that are there for the taking over the next couple months in what will be perhaps the most notable competition on the entire roster. Who will primarily line up in the slot? Will Chester Rogers, who made several big catches out of that spot last season, be back in that job? Or will there be a role carved out at the slot for speedy second-round pick Parris Campbell? On the outside, who will earn jobs between Daurice Fountain, Krishawn Hogan, Steve Ishmael, Marcus Johnson and Zach Pascal? Can Ashton Dulin, Penny Hart or Jordan Veasy catch some eyes and earn a spot on the 53-man roster coming out of camp? A big part of the answer to these questions could very well come down to which players are better contributors on special teams. The Colts utilized Rogers (punt) and Pascal (kickoff) as their returners last year, but will someone else step into one of those spots moving forward? And will special teams prowess be the difference between Reich keeping five or six wideouts on the 53-man roster? There are so many questions, and fortunately for Colts fans, it won't be long until you start to get some answers.