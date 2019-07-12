2019 Colts Burning Questions: Special Teamers

What could be very interesting about the various Colts position battles during training camp and the preseason in the coming weeks is the influence the kickoff and punt returner jobs could have on who makes the 53-man roster. Take the wide receiver position, for example: the Colts are returning their primary kickoff and punt returners from 2018 in Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers, but others are sure to get shots to show what they can do at those spots, too — guys like Parris Campbell and Penny Hart, both rookies. And what about second-year running back Nyheim Hines, who has plenty of explosive potential as a returner? Heck, T.Y. Hilton's always ready to go should they need him as a returner, too. So while all these guys will need to perform well at their respective positions the next couple months, there's no doubt that the players that step up as returners will be at an advantage when it comes to final roster cuts.