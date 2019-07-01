2019 Colts Burning Questions: Safety

Those aforementioned injuries at the safety position last season led to George Odum, an undrafted rookie, getting an opportunity to showcase his talents, especially down the stretch. General manager Chris Ballard has sang Odum's praises multiple times this offseason, and Odum was seen getting plenty of first-team reps throughout OTAs and minicamp with Geathers out. But if Hooker, Geathers and Farley are fully healthy, and Odum is also in the mix, how many more safeties will be on the Colts' Week 1 roster? The team moved up 20 spots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select safety Khari Willis out of Michigan State; the Colts feel Willis can play just about everywhere in the secondary, as well as in the box. The team also claimed safety Derrick Kindred — who has 42 games and 17 starts to his credit with the Cleveland Browns — off waivers, while two other safeties, Isaiah Johnson and Rolan Milligan, are also on the 90-man roster heading into training camp and are hoping to catch some eyes. The Colts last offseason didn't typically have more than four or five safeties on the 53-man roster at one time, so that should lend itself to some quality competition over the next couple months.