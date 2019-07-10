2019 Colts Burning Questions: Guard

Just like at tackle, the Colts will enter the 2019 season with the luxury of knowing their two starters at guard in Nelson and Glowinski. But there are plenty of players vying for backup jobs behind them who need to be ready to go at a moment's notice and maintain the high level of play expected out of those in the starting lineup up front. There are Josh Andrews and Evan Bohem, both of whom are vying for the backup center job but have experience playing guard. There's Joe Haeg, who can play all five positions but will continue to get work at left and right guard. There's Le'Raven Clark, who enters a critical fourth year and has the ability to slide inside from tackle. Then there's a mix of guys like Jake Eldrenkamp, William Poehls and Nico Siragusa, each of whom are hoping to take advantage of their reps during camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. It'll be interesting to see how many pure guards the Colts keep by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.