2019 Colts Burning Questions: Defensive Tackle

Once he returned from a toe injury that cost him the first half of his rookie season, Tyquan Lewis was, out of necessity, utilized mostly as a defensive end by the Colts in 2018. And he did quite well rushing off the edge, finishing with three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures in eight games, according to Pro Football Focus. But the offseason addition of Justin Houston, as well as the selection of Ben Banogu in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, means Lewis will now be able to primarily slide back inside and develop at the three technique spot alongside Autry. "When we took Tyquan, that was our initial thought, was we're gonna make him a three-technique. Well, depth, injuries, we had to end up playing him at defensive end," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said back in March at the NFL owner's meetings. "He does have the ability to play both; we just think long-term, in this scheme, three-technique's his best spot."