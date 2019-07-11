2019 Colts Burning Questions: Center

From Deyshawn Bond and Mike Person in 2017 to Evan Boehm last season, the Colts have seen some quality play from their backups at the center position when Kelly has had to miss some time. And entering the 2019 season, the team will continue to have solid options ready to go at center if needed. Boehm, a restricted free agent this offseason, signed his tender to return to the team this year; he started four games in Kelly's place last year and made sure the offensive line didn't miss a beat with him on the field, allowing just two quarterback hits and three hurries, according to PFF. Then there's Josh Andrews, who, like Boehm, also has experience playing guard, but should get plenty of opportunities to show his stuff at center during training camp and the preseason. Finally there's Joe Haeg, who added center duties to his expansive repertoire last year and performed well at that spot in 62 preseason snaps.