Colts Friday Fun Fact: Zach Pascal's Consistent Contributions

Zach Pascal has been incredibly consistent over his last two seasons with the Colts:

2019: 16 games, 72 targets, 41 receptions, 607 yards, 14.8 yards/reception, 5 TDs. 29 first downs

16 games, 71 targets, 44 receptions, 629 yards, 14.3 yards/reception, 5 TDs, 29 first downs

So for today's Friday Fun Fact, I wanted to see how remarkably consistent Pascal has been compared to the rest of the NFL.

I looked at how many other players have had 40+ receptions while averaging over 14 yards per catch in each of the last two seasons. The list, in alphabetical order:

A.J. Brown (Titans)

Mike Evans (Buccaneers)

Michael Gallup (Cowboys)

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)

Julio Jones (Falcons)

D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks)

Zach Pascal (Colts)

Darius Slayton (Giants)

Mike Williams (Chargers)

Pretty impressive company, isn't it? It shows how difficult it is to be as consistent and reliable a playmaker as Pascal has been for the Colts the last two seasons.

Pascal's done it while playing the most snaps of any Colts wide receiver, tight end or running back in 2020 (834) and 2019 (799).

And, too, Pascal has been a critical part of the Colts' run blocking efforts. He played the fourth-most run blocking snaps among wide receivers in 2019 (348) and eighth-most in 2020 (328); in 2019, only the Packers' Jake Kumerow was rated as a more effective run blocker among wide receivers. Pascal was rated by PFF among the top 20 run blocking wide receivers in 2020 as well.

Pascal is known for his blocking acumen, of course. But it shouldn't overshadow his receiving ability, as the list above shows, either.

Coach Frank Reich talked about if Pascal's receiving skills were sometimes overlooked last year.