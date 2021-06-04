Colts Friday Fun Fact: Jack Doyle, Home State Hero

Watching Indianapolis native Conor Daly lead the Indy 500 for 40 laps last weekend got me thinking — what does the Colts' leaderboard look like for players born in Indiana?

Searching for the answer led me down this path: Jack Doyle has been one of the most prolific Indiana natives to play for the Colts.

Doyle, an Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School alum, is entering his ninth year with the Colts in 2021. Among Indiana natives to play for the Colts since 1984, Doyle ranks:

First in games played (114)

First in receptions (266)

Second in receiving yards (2,247)

First in receiving touchdowns (21)

Tight end Ken Dilger, a native of Mariah Hill, Ind., had 3,181 receiving yards in 109 games from 1995-2001. So Doyle is 935 yards away from becoming Indiana's all-time leader in games played, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with the Colts.

The full top five in receiving stats, again looking only at players to play for the Colts since the team moved to Indianapolis:

Jack Doyle (Indianapolis; 2013-present): 266 receptions, 2,247 yards, 21 TDs Ken Dilger (Mariah Hill; 1995-2001): 261 receptions, 3,181 yards, 18 TDs Anthony Johnson (Indianapolis; 1990-1993): 151 receptions, 1,336 yards, 5 TDs Lamont Warren (Indianapolis; 1994-1998): 73 receptions, 616 yards, 5 TDs Troy Walters (Bloomington; 2002-2005): 69 receptions, 820 yards, 6 TDs