Colts Friday Fun Fact: Jack Doyle, Home State Hero

Watching Indianapolis native Conor Daly lead the Indy 500 for 40 laps last weekend got me thinking — what does the Colts' leaderboard look like for players born in Indiana?
Searching for the answer led me down this path: Jack Doyle has been one of the most prolific Indiana natives to play for the Colts.
Doyle, an Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School alum, is entering his ninth year with the Colts in 2021. Among Indiana natives to play for the Colts since 1984, Doyle ranks:
- First in games played (114)
- First in receptions (266)
- Second in receiving yards (2,247)
- First in receiving touchdowns (21)
Tight end Ken Dilger, a native of Mariah Hill, Ind., had 3,181 receiving yards in 109 games from 1995-2001. So Doyle is 935 yards away from becoming Indiana's all-time leader in games played, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with the Colts.
The full top five in receiving stats, again looking only at players to play for the Colts since the team moved to Indianapolis:
- Jack Doyle (Indianapolis; 2013-present): 266 receptions, 2,247 yards, 21 TDs
- Ken Dilger (Mariah Hill; 1995-2001): 261 receptions, 3,181 yards, 18 TDs
- Anthony Johnson (Indianapolis; 1990-1993): 151 receptions, 1,336 yards, 5 TDs
- Lamont Warren (Indianapolis; 1994-1998): 73 receptions, 616 yards, 5 TDs
- Troy Walters (Bloomington; 2002-2005): 69 receptions, 820 yards, 6 TDs
Among all Indiana natives to play in the NFL, Doyle ranks ninth in yards, fifth in receptions and sixth in touchdowns. Wide receiver Mark Clayton, an Indianapolis native who starred for the Miami Dolphins in the 80's and 90's, is the state's all-time receiving leader with 582 receptions, 8,974 yards and 84 touchdowns.
