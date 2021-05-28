Colts Friday Fun Fact: Nyheim Hines Is Not A Gadget Guy

Hines is ahead of two Hall-of-Famers here — and Marshall Faulk is one of the best, if not the best, all-around running backs in NFL history. It's undoubtedly impressive. But what Hines has done in his first three years is even more impressive when you broaden the scope to NFL history.

As a refresher, here's what Hines has done his first three years:

2018: 85 rushes, 314 yards (3.7 Y/A), 2 TDs; 81 targets, 63 receptions, 425 yards (6.7 Y/R), 2 TDs

85 rushes, 314 yards (3.7 Y/A), 2 TDs; 81 targets, 63 receptions, 425 yards (6.7 Y/R), 2 TDs 2019: 52 rushes, 199 yards (3.8 Y/A), 2 TDs; 58 targets, 44 receptions, 320 yards (7.3 Y/R)

52 rushes, 199 yards (3.8 Y/A), 2 TDs; 58 targets, 44 receptions, 320 yards (7.3 Y/R) 2020: 89 rushes, 380 yards (4.3 Y/A), 3 TDs; 76 targets, 63 receptions, 482 yards (7.7 Y/R), 4 TDs

89 rushes, 380 yards (4.3 Y/A), 3 TDs; 76 targets, 63 receptions, 482 yards (7.7 Y/R), 4 TDs Total: 226 rushes, 893 yards (4.0 Y/A), 7 TDs; 215 targets, 170 receptions, 1,227 yards (7.2 Y/R), 6 TDs

Only 34 players have had, as Hines did in 2018 and 2020, multiple seasons of 300+ rushing yards, 400+ receiving yards and 60+ receptions. Some names on the list:

Marshall Faulk (5 - tied for NFL record with Roger Craig)

Le'Veon Bell (4)

Alvin Kamara (4)

Tiki Barber (4)

Marcus Allen (3)

Christian McCaffrey (3)

LaDanian Tomlinson (3)

Matt Forte (3)

Edgerrin James (2)

Reggie Bush (2)

Only five active players are on that list — Bell, Kamara, McCaffrey, Hines and Duke Johnson.

And only 13 players including Hines have 300+ rushing yards, 400+ receiving yards and 60+ receptions in multiple seasons over their first three years in the NFL.

So don't call Hines a gadget guy. He's proven he can both run and catch as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses out of the backfield.

"Every year I've been in the NFL I've heard all the thing, oh, gadget guy, too little to run in between the tackles," Hines said. "So I think last year was a good first step because I hate when people call me a gadget guy.