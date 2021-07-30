Colts Friday Fun Fact: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career By The Numbers

>> 3: The number of teams Manning threw for 5,000+ yards against in his career. The teams? The Texans (5,852 - and Houston didn't even become a franchise until Manning's fifth year in the NFL), Jaguars (5,538) and Patriots (5,316). Manning also threw 48 touchdowns against the Texans, the most against any team in his career.
>> 3.1%: Manning's sack percentage. Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have attempted 5,000-plus passes and had a sack percentage of 3.1 percent or lower: Manning and Dan Marino.
>> 4: The number of quarterbacks, including Manning, who've thrown for over 70,000 yards (the other three: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Tom Brady). Interestingly, Manning's 303 sacks taken are easily the lowest total of those four; Brees was sacked 420 times, Favre 525 and Brady is at 521 entering the 2021 season.
>> 7: The number of times Peyton Manning was named a first-team AP All-Pro. He and Otto Graham are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to be first-team All-Pros seven or more times; Manning earned those honors in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009 with the Colts, and in 2012 and 2013 with the Denver Broncos.
>> 9: The number of 5+ touchdown games Manning had. Only Brees (11) has more; Brady is third with seven, and only eight quarterbacks in NFL history have had more than five.
>> 9.9%: Manning's touchdown percentage in 2004. That means, basically, one in every 10 passes Manning threw that year went for a touchdown. Only two quarterbacks have ever hit that mark: George Blanda in 1961 and Y.A. Tittle in 1963. Manning attempted 497 passes in 2004 with 49 touchdowns; Blanda and Tittle both threw fewer than 400 passes in those seasons.
>> 14: The number of 400+ passing yard games Manning had. Same deal here - only Brees (16) has more; interestingly, Brees went just 8-8 in those games. Manning? He went 11-3.
>> 14: The number of 4,000+ yard seasons Manning had. That's an NFL record. Manning did it 11 times in his 13 seasons with the Colts. Brady is second on the list with 11 4,000+ yard seasons.
>> 43: The number of fourth quarter comebacks Manning led. That's an NFL record; Brady is second with 39.
>> 121.1: Manning's passer rating in 2004, which stands as the third-highest all time (among QB with at least 300 attempts in a season). Aaron Rodgers topped it in 2011 (122.5) and 2020 (121.5).