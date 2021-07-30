Colts Friday Fun Fact: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career By The Numbers

Peyton Manning will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend in Canton. Here are 10 quick facts about Manning's incredible career. 

Jul 30, 2021
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

>> 3: The number of teams Manning threw for 5,000+ yards against in his career. The teams? The Texans (5,852 - and Houston didn't even become a franchise until Manning's fifth year in the NFL), Jaguars (5,538) and Patriots (5,316). Manning also threw 48 touchdowns against the Texans, the most against any team in his career.

>> 3.1%: Manning's sack percentage. Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have attempted 5,000-plus passes and had a sack percentage of 3.1 percent or lower: Manning and Dan Marino.

>> 4: The number of quarterbacks, including Manning, who've thrown for over 70,000 yards (the other three: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Tom Brady). Interestingly, Manning's 303 sacks taken are easily the lowest total of those four; Brees was sacked 420 times, Favre 525 and Brady is at 521 entering the 2021 season.

>> 7: The number of times Peyton Manning was named a first-team AP All-Pro. He and Otto Graham are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to be first-team All-Pros seven or more times; Manning earned those honors in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009 with the Colts, and in 2012 and 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

>> 9: The number of 5+ touchdown games Manning had. Only Brees (11) has more; Brady is third with seven, and only eight quarterbacks in NFL history have had more than five.

>> 9.9%: Manning's touchdown percentage in 2004. That means, basically, one in every 10 passes Manning threw that year went for a touchdown. Only two quarterbacks have ever hit that mark: George Blanda in 1961 and Y.A. Tittle in 1963. Manning attempted 497 passes in 2004 with 49 touchdowns; Blanda and Tittle both threw fewer than 400 passes in those seasons.

>> 14: The number of 400+ passing yard games Manning had. Same deal here - only Brees (16) has more; interestingly, Brees went just 8-8 in those games. Manning? He went 11-3.

>> 14: The number of 4,000+ yard seasons Manning had. That's an NFL record. Manning did it 11 times in his 13 seasons with the Colts. Brady is second on the list with 11 4,000+ yard seasons.

>> 43: The number of fourth quarter comebacks Manning led. That's an NFL record; Brady is second with 39.

>> 121.1: Manning's passer rating in 2004, which stands as the third-highest all time (among QB with at least 300 attempts in a season). Aaron Rodgers topped it in 2011 (122.5) and 2020 (121.5).

