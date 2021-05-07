Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week’s edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts’ 2021 NFL Draft class. 

May 07, 2021 at 01:31 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Rhode Island is one of three states to not have a native active NFL player, along with Alaska and Vermont. 

That'll change when Kwity Paye makes his NFL debut for the Colts. 

Paye's mother, Agnes, was a refugee in the first Liberian civil war and gave birth to his brother, Komotay Koffie, in Sierra Leone. The family then fled to a refugee camp in Guinea, where Paye was born; six months later, the family immigrated to Providence, Rhode Island. 

Paye was only the second first-round pick to hail from Rhode Island (Fullback Bill Osmanski, the sixth overall pick in the 1939 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, is the other). And he'll be the 40th player from Rhode Island to play in the NFL when he makes his debut. 

For reference, 37 Florida natives were drafted in 2021. 

Paye will also become the first player born in Guinea to play in the NFL. While he may not have been born in Liberia, he does aim to give back to the country in the NFL. Ten players born in Liberia have played in the NFL, including longtime Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Tamba Hali. 

Texas Two-Step

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and tight end Kylen Granson, who both attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, were the only pair of high school teammates to be drafted by the same team in 2021. 

Those small world vibes are rare, but not unprecedented, in recent NFL Drafts. In 2018, Washington drafted Stonewall Jackson High School (Manassas, Va.) teammates defensive lineman Tim Settle and cornerback Greg Stroman; that same year, Carolina picked two Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) alumni in defensive lineman Kendrick Norton and linebacker Andre Smith. 

Take Me Home, Country Roads

Mike Strachan became the fourth Charleston (W.V.) player to be picked in an NFL Draft last weekend when the Colts took him with the first selection in the seventh round. Others who emerged from the Division II university of about 3,000 students:

  • DE John Cominskey (2019 fourth round pick, Atlanta Falcons)
  • DB Rich Mostardo (1960 12th round pick, Cleveland Browns)
  • DE/T/G/E/LB Verlin Adams (1943 31st round, New York Giants)

Eight players from Charleston have played in an NFL game, including those three picks and DB/LB/HB Jimmy Carr, who played in 108 games for the Chicago Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington from 1955-1965. 

If Strachan gets on the field for the Colts, he'll become the fourth Bahamian to play in the NFL, joining wide receiver Devard Darling (2004-2008), defensive back Jocelyn Borgella (1994-1996) and defensive end Ed Smith (1973-1974). Darling was a third round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2004.

2021 Rookie Mini Camp: Equipment Fitting

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 rookie draft class in their team gear as they get fitted for equipment ahead of mini camp.

2021_0506_RookieFit_0013
1 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0007
2 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0019
3 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0031
4 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0035
5 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0040
6 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0055
7 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0065
8 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0067
9 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0073
10 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0090
11 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0094
12 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0100
13 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0109
14 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0113
15 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0117
16 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0122
17 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0127
18 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0129
19 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0148
20 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0151
21 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0156
22 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0159
23 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0163
24 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0170
25 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0172
26 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0174
27 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0181
28 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0185
29 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0200
30 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0211
31 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0219
32 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0221
33 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0238
34 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0243
35 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0279
36 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0284
37 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0304
38 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0313
39 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0322
40 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0324
41 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0330
42 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0340
43 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0348
44 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0351
45 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0361
46 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0366
47 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0375
48 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0381
49 / 50
2021_0506_RookieFit_0384
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Friday Fun Fact: Darius Leonard Is In Elite Company

In our first edition of Friday Fun Fact, we look at just how remarkable the first three seasons of Darius Leonard's career have been. 
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising