Colts Friday Fun Fact: Inside Edgerrin James' Historic First Two Seasons

James quickly proved the Colts right in drafting him with an incredible first two seasons in the NFL. James, in 1999 and 2000, totaled:

756 rushing attempts

3,262 rushing yards

4.3 yards/attempt

26 rushing touchdowns

125 receptions

1,180 receiving yards

9.4 yards/reception

9 receiving touchdowns

35 total touchdowns

There's a case to be made James had one of best first two seasons for a running back in league history. Let's start here: James holds the NFL record for most touchdowns scored in a player's first two years in the NFL with 35.

Only six players in NFL history rushed for 3,000 or more yards in their first two seasons:

Eric Dickerson (3,913)

Edgerrin James (3,262)

Chris Johnson (3,234

Earl Campbell (3,147)

Adrian Peterson (3,101)

Clinton Portis (3,099)

James is also one of nine running backs to have at least 125 receptions in his first two years.

But James' standout career, of course, extended beyond his 1999 and 2000 seasons. He ranks ninth all time with 3,028 rushing attempts (only 10 players since 1946 had 3,000 or more rushing attempts); he's one of 16 players in league history to eclipse 12,000 rushing yards, too.