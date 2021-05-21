Colts Friday Fun Fact: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Remarkable Rookie Season

Jonathan Taylor had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history in 2020. 

May 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor talked this week about how he’s aiming to improve off his rookie season, in which he had these eye-popping numbers:

  • 1,169 rushing yards on 232 carries
  • 5.0 yards/attempt
  • 11 rushing touchdowns
  • 36 receptions on 39 targets
  • 299 receiving yards
  • 1 receiving touchdown

But since we focused this week on what Taylor can do to build off that production, I wanted to take a look back at just how impressive a season he had in 2020. So let's take Taylor's numbers and plug them in to Stathead.com's machine and see what we come up with. 

In NFL history, there have only been 14 instances — including Taylor's 2020 season — of a player having:

  • At least 1,100 rushing yards
  • At least 5 yards per carry
  • At least 10 rushing touchdowns
  • At least 35 receptions

The full list:

  • Jonathan Taylor (2020)
  • Saquon Barkley (2018)
  • LeSean McCoy (2016)
  • Adrian Peterson (2012)
  • Chris Johnson (2009)
  • Ladanian Tomlinson (2006)
  • Ahman Green (2003)
  • Clinton Portis (2003)
  • Ladanian Tomlinson (2003)
  • Priest Holmes (2002)
  • Marshall Faulk (2001)
  • Marshall Faulk (2000)
  • Barry Sanders (1990)
  • Chuck Muncie (1979)

Taylor and Barkley are the only players to do this as rookies. 

But let's dial back some of these numbers a bit and see what we turn up when we look at just rookies with 1,100 rushing yards, 5+ yards per carry and 10+ rushing touchdowns — so we're taking out the receptions part of this. 

The result? Seven players, including Taylor. The first-year player list:

  • Jonathan Taylor (2020)
  • Saquon Barkley (2018)
  • Ezekiel Elliott (2016)
  • Adrian Peterson (2007)
  • Clinton Portis (2002)
  • Mike Anderson (2000)
  • Barry Sanders (1989)

For reference, there have been 212 players with 150+ carries their rookie seasons since 1936. So what Taylor accomplished in 2020 puts him among the top 3 percent of regularly-used rookie running backs in the last 85 years. 

And, again, he's aiming to get even better in 2021 and beyond.

2021 OTAs: Day 4

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.

2021_0520_OTA_0006
1 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0013
2 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0017
3 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0053
4 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0065
5 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0075
6 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0082
7 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0087
8 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0102
9 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0115
10 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0121
11 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0138
12 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0171
13 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0181
14 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0187
15 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0205
16 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0207
17 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0217
18 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0224
19 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0235
20 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0239
21 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0266
22 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0309
23 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0320
24 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0338
25 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0350
26 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0410
27 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0412
28 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0438
29 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0447
30 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0472
31 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0489
32 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0494
33 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0507
34 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0509
35 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0559
36 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0573
37 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0576
38 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0592
39 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0606
40 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0610
41 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0618
42 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0636
43 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0650
44 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0659
45 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0660
46 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0681
47 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0686
48 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0709
49 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0726
50 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0745
51 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0756
52 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0764
53 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0768
54 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0815
55 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0817
56 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0834
57 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0838
58 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0867
59 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0880
60 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0902
61 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0921
62 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0958
63 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0977
64 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_0982
65 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_1055
66 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_1060
67 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_1061
68 / 69
2021_0520_OTA_1113
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: 2021 Brings Latest Bye Ever

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 schedule. 
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class. 
news

Friday Fun Fact: Darius Leonard Is In Elite Company

In our first edition of Friday Fun Fact, we look at just how remarkable the first three seasons of Darius Leonard's career have been. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising