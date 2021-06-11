Colts Friday Fun Fact: T.Y. Hilton's Remarkably Consistent Playmaking

Today’s Friday Fun Fact Looks At Where T.Y. Hilton stands in NFL history entering his 10th year with the Colts. 

Jun 11, 2021 at 02:08 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

TY Hilton FFF

T.Y. Hilton will make history if he has 640 or more receiving yards in 2021. 

If Hilton hits that mark, the Colts will become the first franchise to have three players total 10,000+ receiving yards in NFL history. The others, of course, are Marvin Harrison (14,580 yards) and Reggie Wayne (14,345 yards). 

But you might've already known that. 

So for this week's Friday Fun Fact, I'm going to look at how remarkably productive Hilton has been as he enters Year 10 in the NFL — with all of those seasons spent in Indianapolis. 

Hitlon has five seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards to his name — 2013 (1,083), 2014 (1,345), 2015 (1,124), 2016 (1,448) and 2018 (1,270). That makes him one of only 55 players in NFL history to have five 1000+ yard seasons.

Harrison and Wayne each had eight 1,000+ yard seasons during their career with the Colts. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the NFL record with 14; Randy Moss, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, is the only other player with 10 or more.

Among active players, here's the 1000+ yard season leaderboard:

  • Larry Fitzgerald (9)
  • Antonio Brown (7)
  • Mike Evans (7)
  • Julio Jones (7)
  • A.J. Green (6)
  • DeAndre Hopkins (6)
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (5)
  • Brandin Cooks (5)
  • Amari Cooper (5)
  • T.Y. Hilton (5)
  • DeSean Jackson (5)
  • Travis Kelce (5)

It's a pretty impressive list, right?

Maybe even more impressive, though, is how consistently Hilton has made big plays to rack up those yards in his career. Hilton is one of 15 players in NFL history to average 15+ yards per reception with 600+ catches (he's averaging 15.4 yard per reception and has 608 career receptions). Essentially, we're combining explosiveness with longevity here. 

That list:

* denotes Hall of Fame

** denotes active player

  • Randy Moss* (982 REC, 15.6 Y/R)
  • Irving Fryar (851 REC, 15.0 Y/R)
  • Julio Jones**(848 REC, 15.2 Y/R)
  • Steve Largent* (819 REC, 16.0 Y/R)
  • Henry Ellard (814 REC, 16.9 Y/R)
  • James Lofton* (764 REC, 18.3 Y/R)
  • Charlie Joiner* (750 REC, 16.2 Y/R)
  • Michael Irvin* (750 REC, 15.9 Y/R)
  • Calvin Johnson* (731 REC, 15.9 Y/R)
  • Joey Galloway (701 REC, 15.6 Y/R)
  • Gary Clark (699 REC, 15.5 Y/R)
  • Drew Hill (634 REC, 15.5 Y/R)
  • Don Maynard* (633 REC, 18.7 Y/R)
  • DeSean Jackson** (612 REC, 17.4 Y/R)
  • T.Y. Hilton (608 REC, 15.4 Y/R)

