2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's wide receivers.
NOTABLE RETURNERS:
» Parris Campbell
» Ashton Dulin
» Daurice Fountain
» T.Y. Hilton
» Marcus Johnson
» Zach Pascal
NOTABLE ADDITIONS:
» Dezmon Patmon
» Michael Pittman Jr.
NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:
» Rodney Adams
» DeMichael Harris
» Malik Henry
» Artavis Scott
» Chad Williams
NOTABLE LOSSES:
» Devin Funchess
» Dontrelle Inman
» Chester Rogers
THE SKINNY:
The Colts are hoping for a bounce-back performance from their receiver group after an injury-plagued season in 2019.
Top receiver T.Y. Hilton (career-high six games missed) and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell (nine games missed) both are back to full health and expected to make major contributions with a new quarterback, Philip Rivers, running the offense.
Zach Pascal also returns after a career-year in 2019, while 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. could make an immediate impact after a standout college career at USC.
Several others — including Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon — will also be battling it out for spots on the final 53-man roster.
BURNING QUESTIONS:
» Can T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell shake the injury bug and consistently play significant roles in 2020?
» What kind of boost will Michael Pittman Jr. provide in his rookie year?
» Who will win the final one or two spots on the depth chart?
Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.