2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's wide receivers.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Parris Campbell

» Ashton Dulin

» Daurice Fountain

» T.Y. Hilton

» Marcus Johnson

» Zach Pascal

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Dezmon Patmon

» Michael Pittman Jr.

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Rodney Adams

» DeMichael Harris

» Malik Henry

» Artavis Scott

» Chad Williams

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Devin Funchess

» Dontrelle Inman

» Chester Rogers

THE SKINNY:

The Colts are hoping for a bounce-back performance from their receiver group after an injury-plagued season in 2019.

Top receiver T.Y. Hilton (career-high six games missed) and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell (nine games missed) both are back to full health and expected to make major contributions with a new quarterback, Philip Rivers, running the offense.

Zach Pascal also returns after a career-year in 2019, while 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. could make an immediate impact after a standout college career at USC.

Several others — including Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon — will also be battling it out for spots on the final 53-man roster.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» Can T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell shake the injury bug and consistently play significant roles in 2020?

» What kind of boost will Michael Pittman Jr. provide in his rookie year?

» Who will win the final one or two spots on the depth chart?