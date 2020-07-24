Friday, Jul 24, 2020 08:00 AM

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team’s wide receivers.

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Parris Campbell

» Ashton Dulin

» Daurice Fountain

» T.Y. Hilton

» Marcus Johnson

» Zach Pascal

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Dezmon Patmon

» Michael Pittman Jr.

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Rodney Adams

» DeMichael Harris

» Malik Henry

» Artavis Scott

» Chad Williams

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Devin Funchess

» Dontrelle Inman

» Chester Rogers

THE SKINNY:

The Colts are hoping for a bounce-back performance from their receiver group after an injury-plagued season in 2019. 

Top receiver T.Y. Hilton (career-high six games missed) and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell (nine games missed) both are back to full health and expected to make major contributions with a new quarterback, Philip Rivers, running the offense. 

Zach Pascal also returns after a career-year in 2019, while 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. could make an immediate impact after a standout college career at USC. 

Several others — including Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin, Daurice Fountain and 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon — will also be battling it out for spots on the final 53-man roster.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» Can T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell shake the injury bug and consistently play significant roles in 2020?

» What kind of boost will Michael Pittman Jr. provide in his rookie year?

» Who will win the final one or two spots on the depth chart?

Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.

Advertising