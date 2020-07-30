Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 08:00 AM

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's quarterbacks.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Jacoby Brissett

» Chad Kelly

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Jacob Eason

» Philip Rivers

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» N/A

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Brian Hoyer

THE SKINNY:

After spending the first 16 years of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, Philip Rivers was brought in this offseason via free agency to add a jolt to the Colts' passing game.

The eight-time Pro Bowler, who sits just outside the top-five in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns, should immediately benefit from their new QB's prior experience with head coach Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, who had previously served as Rivers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively, with the Chargers.

Jacoby Brissett, who enters his fourth season with the Colts, returns as Rivers' backup after starting 15 games for the team in 2019, while 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason and third-year vet Chad Kelly are expected to battle it out for the No. 3 job throughout camp.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» How quickly will Philip Rivers get back into the swing of things within Frank Reich's offense?

» Could the Colts occasionally utilize a package for backup Jacoby Brissett?

» How many quarterbacks will the Colts keep on their 53-man roster?

Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.

