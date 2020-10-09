2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Browns, Week 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the hotter teams in the AFC square off Sunday along the shores of Lake Erie, where the Indianapolis Colts (3-1) and the Cleveland Browns (3-1) get set for their Week 5 battle at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Colts, winners of three straight, wrapped up the first quarter of the 2020 season last Sunday with a hard-fought 19-11 road victory over the previously-undefeated Chicago Bears. Rookie Jordan Glasgow would partially block a Chicago punt on its opening drive, setting up the Indy offense near midfield, and six plays later quarterback Philip Rivers would find tight end Mo Alie-Cox with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Some stingy defense, as well as four Rodrigo Blankenship field goals, the rest of the way would be all she wrote.

The Browns, meanwhile, also won their third straight game last Sunday, hanging on to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 49-38, in their entertaining Week 4 matchup at AT&T Stadium. The Browns would go on a 27-0 run to break a 14-14 tie to lead 41-14 before the Cowboys eventually went on a 24-0 run of their own to get to within three points, 41-38. That's when Cleveland iced the game with a wild 50-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns had 307 rushing yards and three scores on the ground on the day, despite losing top running back Nick Chubb with a first-quarter knee injury.