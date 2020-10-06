Nick Sirianni On Improving In The Run Game, Keeping Jonathan Taylor Fresh, Being Unpredictable

» Sticking with the run game, Sirianni said the Colts have been mindful of keeping the backs fresh throughout the ballgame: Mack entered the season as the workhorse at the running back position, and for good reason, as he was coming of his first-career 1,000-yard rushing performance. But he went down with a season-ending Achilles injury Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, causing a little bit of a shuffle in terms of how the team wanted to utilize the running back position moving forward.

Taylor has stepped into the starting role the last three weeks, and he's done quite well for himself, averaging 76 yards in his three starts and scoring two touchdowns. But Taylor also isn't being utilized quite as much overall; he was in on 67 percent of the snaps for his first start against the Minnesota Vikings, but saw that number drop to 41 percent the following week against the New York Jets and was at 46 percent last Sunday in the Colts' 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears.

It's not that Taylor doesn't have the ability to take on more of a workload, Sirianni said, but the coaches also are trying to be mindful of keeping a fresh back out on the field at all times. Then, especially late, Taylor is more apt to excel against a tired defense not exactly looking forward to bringing him to the ground play after play.

"I have a ton of confidence in Jonathan, and he could carry the ball 25 times a game," Sirianni said. "We just have a lot of confidence in the other guys as well and they do things really well also and we want to let them shine as well and keep everybody fresh.

"Those defensive guys aren't getting a break," Sirianni continued. "They are still having to tackle Jordan and Nyheim. Then Jonathan comes back in in the fourth quarter with that big four-minute drive and it gets harder and harder to tackle him."

Hines has been in on 33.5 percent of the Colts' offensive plays to this point of the season, while Wilkins has seen action on 16.6 percent of the offensive snaps.

» The Colts' offensive coaching staff is obsessed with staying on top of its tendencies on a weekly basis: While it's important to simply do what you do best at times, at the NFL level it's also important to make sure as an offense you're not too predictable in your play calling.

The Colts, Sirianni said, are obsessed with being as unpredictable as they can be throughout any given ballgame.

"That is something that is constantly on our minds," Sirianni said. "We know how we look at defenses and we know how our defense looks at other teams. We don't want to tip our hand in any way. In any sport, you don't want to let the person trying to defend you any little tell. We're really obsessed with that."

Sirianni said offensive quality control coach Parks Frazier has been tasked with evaluating the Colts' offensive play calls on a weekly basis and then, usually on Tuesdays, reporting his findings back to the staff.