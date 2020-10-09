Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard Ruled Out Sunday Against The Browns; Anthony Walker Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Oct 09, 2020 at 03:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

100920_castonzo-whos_in_whos_out_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Linebacker Anthony Walker, meanwhile, has been ruled questionable.

RULED OUT

» Castonzo suffered a rib injury in last Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. He played 68 of a possible 72 offensive snaps on the day; fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark filled in at left tackle for the other four offensive snaps, a week after playing six snaps at left tackle at the end of the Colts' blowout Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Chaz Green could be another candidate to fill in at left tackle with Castonzo — who didn't miss a single offensive snap last season — ruled out of Sunday's game. The Colts also have undrafted rookie tackle Carter O'Donnell on their practice squad if needed.

» Leonard suffered a groin injury late in the first half of last Sunday's win over the Bears; he was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest. Leonard played 28 of a possible 62 defensive snaps (45 percent) on the day; his absence in the second half led to a shuffling at the respective linebacker positions, with Anthony Walker moving to the WILL linebacker spot and Bobby Okereke primarily playing MIKE linebacker. Zaire Franklin also had two defensive snaps at linebacker against the Bears. Leonard being out on Sunday could lead to any number of combinations being used at the three linebacker positions due to the injury situation at the position; Leonard, Walker and Okereke are all on the injury report this week, as is E.J. Speed, which leaves Franklin and sixth-round pick Jordan Glasgow as the only remaining linebackers on the 53-man roster. The Colts also have have two linebackers — Jonas Griffith and Najee Goode, who was brought back on Thursday after spending the 2018 season in Indy — on their practice squad if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Walker initially appeared on the injury report for Thursday's practice, when he did not participate due to an ankle issue; he was limited in Friday's practice. He played 85 percent of the defensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Bears, finishing with a team-best 11 tackles. Zaire Franklin and Jordan Glasgow — and, depending upon his availability, E.J. Speed — are currently candidates to get added snaps at linebacker should Walker, the starter at the MIKE linebacker spot, be limited in any way, or ruled out, this Sunday against the Browns. The Colts also have have two linebackers — Jonas Griffith and Najee Goode — on their practice squad if needed.

——————

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with the players' designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (rest); T Anthony Castonzo (rib; out); WR T.Y. Hilton (rest); DE Justin Houston (rest); LB Darius Leonard (groin; out); CB Kenny Moore II (not injury related)

» Limited: LB Anthony Walker (ankle; questionable)

» Full: TE Trey Burton (rest); CB T.J. Carrie (hamstring); LB Bobby Okereke (thumb); LB E.J. Speed (elbow)

Related Content

news

T.J. Carrie, Michael Pittman Jr. Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bears; Rock Ya-Sin 'Good To Go'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
news

Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
news

UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out three players — defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Quincy Wilson — while two others — cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Khari Willis — are doubtful for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Denico Autry, Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson Ruled Out Against Panthers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that defensive tackle/end Denico Autry and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Quincy Wilson have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that cornerback Kenny Moore II is the only player ruled out of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints; wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, is a gametime decision, while cornerback Pierre Desir is also ruled questionable.
news

T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Moore II, Adam Vinatieri Ruled Out Against Buccaneers; Parris Campbell, Marlon Mack Expected To Play

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that three players — wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Kenny Moore II and kicker Adam Vinatieri — have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and running back Marlon Mack are expected to play, meanwhile.
news

T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack Ruled Out Sunday Against Titans; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Four other Colts players, meanwhile, are questionable.
news

Four Colts Ruled Out, Four Questionable Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that four players — wide receiver Parris Campbell, running back Marlon Mack, cornerback Shakial Taylor and safety Khari Willis — have been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans. Four other players, meanwhile, are questionable.
news

Parris Campbell, T.Y. Hilton Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars; Pierre Desir Doubtful

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receivers Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Pierre Desir, meanwhile, is doubtful, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox and running back Jordan Wilkins are questionable.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON OCT. 18TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get Tickets

Advertising