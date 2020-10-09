Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard Ruled Out Sunday Against The Browns; Anthony Walker Questionable

» Castonzo suffered a rib injury in last Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. He played 68 of a possible 72 offensive snaps on the day; fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark filled in at left tackle for the other four offensive snaps, a week after playing six snaps at left tackle at the end of the Colts' blowout Week 3 win over the New York Jets. Chaz Green could be another candidate to fill in at left tackle with Castonzo — who didn't miss a single offensive snap last season — ruled out of Sunday's game. The Colts also have undrafted rookie tackle Carter O'Donnell on their practice squad if needed.

» Leonard suffered a groin injury late in the first half of last Sunday's win over the Bears; he was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest. Leonard played 28 of a possible 62 defensive snaps (45 percent) on the day; his absence in the second half led to a shuffling at the respective linebacker positions, with Anthony Walker moving to the WILL linebacker spot and Bobby Okereke primarily playing MIKE linebacker. Zaire Franklin also had two defensive snaps at linebacker against the Bears. Leonard being out on Sunday could lead to any number of combinations being used at the three linebacker positions due to the injury situation at the position; Leonard, Walker and Okereke are all on the injury report this week, as is E.J. Speed, which leaves Franklin and sixth-round pick Jordan Glasgow as the only remaining linebackers on the 53-man roster. The Colts also have have two linebackers — Jonas Griffith and Najee Goode, who was brought back on Thursday after spending the 2018 season in Indy — on their practice squad if needed.