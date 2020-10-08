Colts Thursday Notebook: Bobby Okereke Returns To Practice; Third Starting Linebacker Added To Injury Report

Glad to be back

After an injury-plagued season in 2019 with the Bears, Trey Burton signed a one-year free agent deal with the Colts this offseason to get back on the right track under Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after putting in a tremendous effort in training camp, Burton would go down with a calf injury on Aug. 29 during the team's second and final intersquad scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. While he wasn't expected to be sidelined too long, the team decided to take advantage of the new injured reserve rules in place exclusively this season that would allow them to place Burton on IR but return him after a minimum of just three games missed.

Still, considering the circumstances, Burton had every right to be a little bit irked at his situation to begin the season.

"It was real frustrating. I'm not gonna lie," Burton said. "I felt like I was just starting to get back into a groove. As you know, I was out for a lot last year, and the last thing I wanted to do was get injured again.

"The question was do I go on IR or do I not, just because if I'm on IR, I've got to be out for three weeks. So there's a lot of conversation. I obviously didn't want to go on IR, but I respected the decision by everybody to put me on there. It definitely wasn't fun and definitely not how I wanted my season to start, but I'm glad I'm here."

Burton was able to make his Colts debut in last Sunday's win over his former team, the Bears; he was targeted with five passes and ended up logging two receptions for 16 yards, while also falling on Chicago's last-ditch-effort onside kick to end the game.

"Yeah, this offense is fun," Burton said. "I'm really impressed with just the game planning and the scheming. I think the offensive staff does an awesome job of getting guys open and kind of playing to their strengths."

'I was just in pain'

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin spoke to reporters today for the first time since missing two games Weeks 2 and 3 with what was described by the team as a "non-football illness."

Ya-Sin was a last-minute addition to the Colts' inactives list Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings after being taken to a local hospital for evaluation and eventually undergoing procedure, according to Reich. Ya-Sin would also miss Indy's next game against the New York Jets.

Ya-Sin today gave a few details about what happened that day in the hours before the Vikings game.

"I showed up to the stadium, I wasn't feeling well," Ya-Sin said. "I was just in pain. I ended up missing two games. It was bad."

While the exact issue he faced is personal in nature, Ya-Sin assured reporters today that it wasn't ever COVID-19 related, despite some outside speculation to the contrary at the time.