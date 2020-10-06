Colts Chatter: Jack Doyle On Undrafted TE Group, Justin Houston On Pass-Rushing Techniques, Xavier Rhodes On Odell Beckham Jr. Battles

» Rhodes has a noted history against Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but he doesn't see that being a problem on Sunday in Cleveland: Rhodes started grinning as soon as he was asked about the Colts' upcoming Week 5 matchup on the road against the Browns, because he knew what was coming.

It was 2016 when Rhodes' Minnesota Vikings took on Beckham Jr.'s New York Giants in a matchup that can only be described as epic — at least from Rhodes' perspective. Beckham Jr. was targeted nine times that night, but Rhodes limited the star receiver to three receptions for 23 yards.

Also in that game, Beckham Jr. drew a personal foul penalty after expressing his displeasure to being hit by Rhodes along the sideline.

Rhodes will undoubtedly be in coverage against Beckham Jr. at times throughout Sunday's game, but the now-Colts cornerback says his past with the receiver is water under the bridge, at least to him.

"Odell's a great receiver, man, one of the top five receivers in the league," Rhodes said. "With him, you've just got to be mentally prepared, because it's going to be not only a mental battle, it's going to be a physical battle."

Rhodes said it's important to acknowledge Beckham Jr.'s skills both as a receiver and as a talker, and to remember to just stay focused on the task at hand.

"He can jaw and get in your ear and try to get in your head," Rhodes said. "You've got to be mentally strong, and you've got to be physically strong, too, because he's going to try to be physical with you at the line and down the field.