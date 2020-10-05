Five Things Learned: Colts-Bears (2020, Week 4)

» STUFFED: One of the main storylines heading into Sunday's game was how Nick Foles was going to be making his first start at quarterback for the Bears after replacing Mitchell Trubisky in the second half last week against the Atlanta Falcons and leading Chicago to a dramatic come-from-behind victory. But the Colts' defensive focus remained first and foremost on stopping the run, which would free up the back end to make some plays in the passing game when needed. That plan worked to perfection on Sunday, as the Bears couldn't even muster two yards per carry on the ground, with starter David Montgomery finishing with 10 carries for 27 yards. Foles, meanwhile, could never get anything going through the air, as he was picked off once by rookie safety Julian Blackmon and was able to convert just 4-of-14 opportunities on third down. "We feel that we have to control the game," said linebacker Anthony Walker, who finished with a team-high 11 tackles on Sunday. "Up front we have to stop the run and we have to be able to run the football. Our job is to stop the run, so you make a team one dimensional, have to beat you throwing the ball, that's tough on them. So we feel that we're able to stop the run and allow the D-line to eat on third down and we feel that we have the cover guys to get the job done and we'll be successful."