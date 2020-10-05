Bobby Okereke To Undergo Thumb Surgery; Okereke, Darius Leonard, Anthony Castonzo, E.J. Speed To Be Evaluated This Week

» Tackle Anthony Castonzo: Castonzo suffered a rib injury in Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. He played 68 of a possible 72 offensive snaps on the day; fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark filled in at left tackle for the other four offensive snaps, a week after playing six snaps at left tackle at the end of the Colts' blowout Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

» Linebacker Darius Leonard: Leonard suffered a groin injury late in the first half of Sunday's win over the Bears; he was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest. Leonard played 28 of a possible 62 defensive snaps (45 percent) on the day; his absence in the second half led to a shuffling at the respective linebacker positions, with Anthony Walker moving to the WILL linebacker spot and Bobby Okereke primarily playing MIKE linebacker. Zaire Franklin also had two defensive snaps at linebacker against the Bears.

» Linebacker Bobby Okereke: Okereke today is having surgery to correct a thumb injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Bears, according to Reich. The second-year linebacker played 53 defensive snaps (85 percent) in all in Week 4, and finished with eight tackles, including one tackle for loss. Zaire Franklin and Jordan Glasgow — and, depending upon his availability, E.J. Speed — are currently candidates to get added snaps at linebacker should Okereke be limited in any way, or ruled out, this Sunday against the Browns.

» Linebacker E.J. Speed: Speed will be having a scan done on his elbow, according to Reich. The second-year linebacker played 12 snaps Sunday against the Bears, all on special teams, and finished with one special teams tackle, bringing down running back Ryan Nall on a kickoff return late in the second quarter. Just like with Okereke, the remaining uninjured players at linebacker who could see more playing time either on defense or special teams this Sunday against the Browns include Zaire Franklin and Jordan Glasgow.