Bobby Okereke To Undergo Thumb Surgery; Okereke, Darius Leonard, Anthony Castonzo, E.J. Speed To Be Evaluated This Week

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today gave updates on several injured players, all of whom will be evaluated throughout the week for their availability this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, including linebackers Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed and tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Oct 05, 2020 at 04:52 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

100420_ind-chi-okereke-stance
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be monitoring the injury status of multiple players this week heading into this Sunday's Week 5 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Frank Reich today, in his weekly Monday video conference with reporters, gave updates on the following players, but said it was too early in the week to give any sort of definitive answer as to their potential availability against the Browns:

» Tackle Anthony Castonzo: Castonzo suffered a rib injury in Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. He played 68 of a possible 72 offensive snaps on the day; fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark filled in at left tackle for the other four offensive snaps, a week after playing six snaps at left tackle at the end of the Colts' blowout Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

» Linebacker Darius Leonard: Leonard suffered a groin injury late in the first half of Sunday's win over the Bears; he was initially labeled as questionable to return before being downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest. Leonard played 28 of a possible 62 defensive snaps (45 percent) on the day; his absence in the second half led to a shuffling at the respective linebacker positions, with Anthony Walker moving to the WILL linebacker spot and Bobby Okereke primarily playing MIKE linebacker. Zaire Franklin also had two defensive snaps at linebacker against the Bears.

» Linebacker Bobby Okereke: Okereke today is having surgery to correct a thumb injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Bears, according to Reich. The second-year linebacker played 53 defensive snaps (85 percent) in all in Week 4, and finished with eight tackles, including one tackle for loss. Zaire Franklin and Jordan Glasgow — and, depending upon his availability, E.J. Speed — are currently candidates to get added snaps at linebacker should Okereke be limited in any way, or ruled out, this Sunday against the Browns.

» Linebacker E.J. Speed: Speed will be having a scan done on his elbow, according to Reich. The second-year linebacker played 12 snaps Sunday against the Bears, all on special teams, and finished with one special teams tackle, bringing down running back Ryan Nall on a kickoff return late in the second quarter. Just like with Okereke, the remaining uninjured players at linebacker who could see more playing time either on defense or special teams this Sunday against the Browns include Zaire Franklin and Jordan Glasgow.

» Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin: Ya-Sin was tended to by team trainers on the field late in Sunday's win over the Bears before slowly walking back to the sideline under his own power. Reich said today Ya-Sin is fine for this week and could've returned to the field for another series on Sunday if needed.

